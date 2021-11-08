Over 10 million people in the UK get a booster vaccine for COVID-19.





More than 10 million people have received a COVID-19 booster or third jab

According to the latest figures, more than 10 million people are currently receiving a COVID-19 booster or third jab, ensuring that the vital protection they got from the first two doses over the winter is maintained.

A total of 10,062,704 received boosters and third jabs in England. 45,836,791 received two doses (79.7%) and 50,234,416 received one dose (87.4%). 7 in 10 people over 80 in the UK have already been vaccinated against top-up jabs.

The National Reservation Service will be updated tomorrow (Monday, November 8) so that people 50 years of age and older who are eligible for a booster dose and those at highest risk of COVID-19 can pre-book a Zap 5 months after their second dose.

People will still be vaccinated six months after the second dose, but these changes will speed up the vaccination program as they will be able to get the dose on the day they qualify without waiting for a convenient appointment.

People can also call 911 to make an appointment and get the shot six months after the second dose without an appointment at hundreds of visiting sites across the country. Eligible people can use the NHS online walk-in finder to find the most convenient site for them.

Over a million people from London, Midlands, Northeast and Yorkshire, Northwest and Southeast have taken top-up jabs. different place:

East England 996,164 Midlands 1,552,387 North East and Yorkshire 1,388,202 North West 1,126,027 South East 1,392,592 South West 956,896 London -1,026,423

A COVID-19 booster vaccine is delivered or scheduled at all safe UK aged care homes, and nearly 9 out of 10 have already been visited.

Health and Social Services Minister Sajid Javid said:

More than 10 million people across the UK are now providing critical protection boosters, further strengthening their defenses against this horrific virus.

This is a phenomenal achievement and I want to thank everyone who is working hard on the rollout and everyone who comes forward for the jab.

We know that immunity starts to weaken after six months, and a booster jab can help protect the most vulnerable during the winter.

Do not delay. Get vaccinated as soon as possible this winter to protect yourself and your loved ones against the virus.

Cold weather has traditionally increased virus transmission and will be a challenge for the NHS.

Vaccines provide a high level of protection, but immunity declines over time, especially in the elderly and risk groups, so vulnerable people should get a booster vaccine against COVID-19 this winter to strengthen their defenses and protect themselves. It is important to receive. .

The latest evidence from SAGE shows that protection against symptomatic disease drops from 65% up to 3 months after the second dose to 45% 6 months after the second dose, and from 90% to 65% with the Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine . Pfizer/BioNtech Vaccines. Protection against hospitalization drops from 95% to 75% for Oxford/AstraZeneca and from 99% to 90% for Pfizer/BioNTech.

Vaccines are still highly effective against severe disease, but small changes can make a big difference in hospitalization. For example, changing protection against hospitalization from 95% to 90% doubles hospitalizations for vaccinated people.

Booster programs are designed to compensate for this weakening immunity. Pfizer’s initial results show that a booster dose on a first-line schedule of the same vaccine restores up to 95.6% protection against symptomatic infection.

Vaccine Minister Maggie Throup said:

We are making remarkable progress with our COVID-19 booster program and are a testament to the tireless dedication of the NHS, GPs, pharmacies and their teams.

The booster vaccine will allow those at high risk of complications from COVID-19 to maintain strong immunity during the winter and urge everyone to embrace the offer as soon as they qualify.

Last month, clinical guidelines were updated, so boosters may be available to those at highest risk slightly earlier. This includes nursing home residents who may have received their second dose at a different time to receive the vaccine in the same session as long as 5 months have passed since the second dose. It can also help vulnerable groups, such as those who are confined at home, to get the flu and COVID-19 vaccine at the same time.

According to Office for National Statistics data, nearly all (94%) of the population aged 50 to 69 said they would be likely to get a vaccine if given a booster against COVID-19, and more than that rose to 98%. 70.

The flu is another winter virus that can be serious. To give people the best protection during the winter, people who are eligible for the free flu vaccine should come forward and get the shot at their GP clinic or local pharmacy, or when offered by an employer or other health care provider.

Dr. Nikki Kanani, NHS Immunization Program Director and GP, said:

Saved more than 10 million booster immunizations, thanks to our staff, is a fantastic achievement in just 7 weeks with the NHS Immunization Program.

Yesterday the UK alone recorded a record 371,000 boosters and tertiary doses, reaching nearly 8.5 million. Because hundreds of thousands of people come out every day to maximize protection.

With winter fast approaching, we urge anyone who hasn’t had a booster dose yet, or who has actually had their first or second dose of vaccine, not to delay any further in protecting themselves and their loved ones from this deadly virus.

Now people can come without an appointment for booster immunizations and can make an appointment one month before becoming eligible starting tomorrow. as long as they can.

The government has launched a nationwide advertising campaign to encourage people who deserve boosters and flu shots to help protect themselves and their loved ones and reduce the burden on the NHS. This includes billboards, broadcast and community radio and television.

Offers of first and second COVID-19 vaccines are open to anyone who is eligible. The vaccine is available free of charge at thousands of vaccine centers, GP clinics and pharmacies. About 98% of people live within 16 km of an immunization center in the UK, and vaccinations are given in places such as mosques, community centers and football stadiums.

There are currently more than 500 booster immunization centers compared to April this year, with 1,697 immunization centers operating in April 2021, and over 2,200 immunization centers operating today.

A vaccine is also available for children aged 12-15, providing the best protection at schools and over 200 vaccine centers this winter.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.gov.uk/government/news/over-10-million-people-in-the-uk-receive-covid-19-top-up-vaccines

