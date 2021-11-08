‘Excited’ passengers take off twice from Heathrow airport as they reopen borders to British travelers | world news





Rival airlines British Airways and Virgin Atlantic operated simultaneous departures from Heathrow Airport to celebrate the lifting of US travel bans for vaccinated British passengers.

“Excited” passengers lined up for check-in at the airport after nearly two years of coronavirus restrictions on travelers entering the United States ended after the travel ban was lifted.

The two planes took off this morning from the parallel runways at West London Airport and headed for JFK, New York.

Thousands of travelers can now take off on transatlantic flights for long-awaited reunions with family and friends.

Image: Flights increased to keep up with demand, but fell short of pre-pandemic levels.

Alice Keane, who had traveled to Miami to meet her sister, said at Heathrow Airport.

“I was going to go right before the corona crisis, obviously it has been delayed for this long, but I am really excited to finally be able to go.”

“I think we might just cry, I’m really excited,” said Bindiya Patel, who will see her young nephew in New York for the first time.

Image: Performers line up to check in and interact with travelers.

Christian Marcelia, 26, said flying to New York to visit her girlfriend and her family was “excited and a little nervous”.

“My girlfriend lives there, so I’ve been traveling long distances for two years. I’m going to see her family for the first time,” he said.

Travelers from the European Union (EU) are also boarding flights to the United States, and many reservations are being reported from countries such as France.

“We’ve moved from zero to a level similar to our October 2019 level,” said Jerome Thomann of Paris-based Jetset Voyages travel agency, which specializes in North American travel.

Transport Minister Grant Shoppes said transatlantic travel was “a critical moment” because it has been “at the heart of British Airways for a long time”.

It is the end of restrictions first imposed by former President Donald Trump at the start of the pandemic, which banned visitors from dozens of countries.

Image: People line up to check-in for a transatlantic flight at Heathrow Airport.

However, travelers must be fully punctured and must submit a negative test for COVID-19 conducted within 3 days of entry.

Airlines have increased their flights to meet demand, with 2,688 flights scheduled this month between the UK and the US.

This is a 21% increase over October but a 49% decrease from pre-pandemic levels in November 2019.

British Airways chief executive Sean Doyle said reopening the US border is a “moment to celebrate” after “more than 600 days of separation.”

He continued, “The transatlantic link is essential to the UK’s economic recovery, which is why we have long called for the safe reopening of the UK-US travel route.”

For a more accessible video player, please use the Chrome browser.

September 0:31: Minister cautious about travel easing

Virgin Atlantic’s opponent Shai Weiss said: “America has been our heartland for more than 37 years, and without the Atlantic, we wouldn’t be Virgin.

“We are steadily increasing our flights to destinations such as Boston, New York, Orlando, Los Angeles and San Francisco, and we look forward to seeing our customers fly safely to their beloved American cities and reconnect with their loved ones and colleagues.”

Image: Performers juggling while travelers watch from Terminal 3.

Participation Requirements

Passengers must be fully vaccinated with a COVID-19 vaccine that has been approved for emergency use by the World Health Organization (WHO) or approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

Acceptable vaccines are AstraZeneca, BIBP/Sinopharm, Covishield, Janssen, Moderna, Pfizer-BioNTech and Sinovac.

Those who received the full vaccine rather than the placebo during the trial on AstraZeneca or Novavax are also considered vaccinated.

The United States will accept the passing of the NHS COVID-19 as sufficient evidence.

Travelers must test negative for COVID-19 within 3 days of flight departure.

Follow Daily podcasts on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, and Spreaker.

The only exceptions to the immunization requirement are U.S. citizens, U.S. nationals, U.S. permanent residents, and children under the age of 18.

Exempt passengers must present a negative coronavirus test performed the day before or documentation that they have recovered from COVID-19 in the past 3 months.

Image: Almost two years ago, travel restrictions were imposed on passengers entering the United States.

after entering the US

Fully vaccinated travelers do not need to be quarantined, but it is recommended that they be tested within the first 3 to 5 days of arrival, unless there is documentation showing that they have recovered from the virus within the last 3 months.

Children are also excluded from quarantine, but must be tested within 3 to 5 days.

Anyone who can enter the United States without being vaccinated must be tested within 3 to 5 days and self-isolate for 7 days upon arrival.

Anyone staying longer than 60 days must get all vaccinations unless they are medically exempt or too young.

