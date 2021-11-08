London’s cheapest city to buy a house for a garage





According to a recent London Assembly Housing Committee survey, 1 in 7 Londoners wants to leave London.

In general, the southwest part of the country is the most sought after destination, with Cornwall being the top choice for second home buyers looking to relocate from London.

Londoners are attracted to Cornwall due to its relatively low price and beautiful scenery, as they have been to other places in England such as Kent and Devon.

Britain’s cheapest city, with an average house price of less than $60,000, is largely overlooked by Londoners looking for new pastures.

The town of Sylden in Durham County is one of the cheapest places to buy a home in the whole of England.

Northwest England is usually the most visited area for Londoners, with prices as low as 27,000 for a two-bedroom terrace house, but the amazing Shildon goes unnoticed on the radar.

You can buy this two bedroom fixer upper from Sheldon for 27,000 (image: RightMove).

Shildon is located 2 miles southeast of the Bishop of Auckland, 11 miles north of Darlington, 13 miles from Durham, 23 miles from Sunderland and 30 miles from Newcastle upon Tyne.

So Shildon is the perfect place for anyone looking for a quiet and idyllic lifestyle within walking distance of a larger settlement.

With a population of less than 10,000, the city also offers a true sense of community.

The city is also rich in history and has its own train museum called Locomotion.

Shildon has its own railway museum called Locomotion (Image: David Robinson (Wikipedia)).

Shildon has been connected to the railroad since 1825 and is believed by many to be the world’s first train station.

The town center is full of locally owned, independent small businesses, including clothing stores, pubs, butchers, grocery stores, and numerous hair and beauty salons.

Shildon Town Center is full of small, independent, locally owned businesses (Image: Craig Connor/ChronicleLive)

The cost of living for real money is also generally low. You can get a pint for just 2.70.

The average couple living in Sylden earns about $53,446 a year, which means their average house price-to-income ratio is roughly 1.1.

With the money you spend on an average priced house in London, you can get 10 average priced properties in Sylden.

According to RightMove, the highest priced property currently on the market in Shildon is $224,950. Spacious 4 bedroom detached house with garden and private garage.

For the same price in London, you’ll at best get a one-bedroom ground floor apartment that’s very far from public transport.

Meanwhile, the cheapest homes in Shildons are selling for the same price as a small garage in London.

When it comes to renting, you can rent a two-bedroom property in Sylden for as little as 325 per month.

Rents there usually do not exceed 450 per month for single or semi-detached properties.

In London, you might be lucky to find a bedroom in that price range. Or maybe it’s just a parking space.

So, why not give Shildon a chance for the fastest way to climb the real estate ladder?

