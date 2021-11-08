The UK Covid case fell to its lowest level in five weeks as booster jabs crossed 10 million.





Health Minister Sajid Javid called the launch of the booster a ‘wonderful achievement’, urging people to ‘do their part’ and survive the winter well.

UK Covid cases fell to their lowest level in five weeks as 30,305 cases were recorded on Sunday.

The most recent figure comes after more than 10 million booster jabs have been administered since the government announced the program.

Health Minister Sajid Javid called it “a phenomenal achievement”, urging people to “do their part” to help them survive the winter.

“If we all come together and do our part, we will be able to get through this tough winter, avoid restrictions and enjoy Christmas,” he said.

More than 400,000 people received booster jabs on Saturday, according to government figures.

More than a million people in London, Midland, Northeast, Yorkshire, North West England and South West England took their third jab.

In East England, 996,164 took booster jabs, compared to 956,896 in South West England.

According to UK statistics, the number of COVID-19 infections is the highest in the UK.

In addition, booster jabs have been delivered or booked by all safe aged care homes in the UK, and nearly nine out of ten nursing homes have already been visited.

Vaccine Secretary Maggie Throup said, “We are making remarkable progress with our COVID-19 booster program and it is a testament to the tireless dedication of the NHS, GPs, pharmacies and their teams.

The booster vaccine will allow those at high risk of complications from COVID-19 to maintain strong immunity during the winter and urge everyone to embrace the offer as soon as they qualify.

Dr Nikki Kanani, NHS Immunization Program Representative and GP, said: Thanks to our people, the NHS Immunization Program has achieved fantastic results in boosting immunization, saving more than 10 million lives in just 7 weeks.

Yesterday the UK alone recorded a record 371,000 boosters and tertiary doses, reaching nearly 8.5 million. Because hundreds of thousands of people come out every day to maximize protection.

With winter fast approaching, we urge anyone who hasn’t had a booster dose yet, or who has actually had their first or second dose of vaccine, not to delay any further in protecting themselves and their loved ones from this deadly virus.

Now people can come without an appointment for booster immunizations and can make an appointment one month before becoming eligible starting tomorrow. as long as they can.”

Data from Sunday also showed a decrease in cases compared to 38,009 new infections recorded on Sunday, October 31.

Today’s cases are also slightly down from the 30,693 Covid-19 cases recorded yesterday. The UK also recorded 62 deaths in the past 24 hours, compared to yesterday’s 155.

The death toll on Friday was 193, down from 214 on Thursday, 217 on November 3 and 293 on November 2.

On November 1, 170 deaths were recorded. On weekends, deaths and cases are often lower due to processing delays.

The latest figures come as the UK is no longer Europe’s capital of coronavirus, according to official data.

Austria, Belgium and Ireland took over the UK in infection rates, despite all three countries having stricter policies on vaccine passports and face masks.

However, the COVID-19 infection rate is the highest in UK history, raising serious concerns about the UK’s response to the virus.

According to a recent estimate by the Office for National Statistics, around 1 in 50 households in the UK had contracted COVID-19 in the week through October 30, which is the same as the week before.

People who are eligible for the Covid-19 booster vaccine can get their third dose without having to wait for an invitation (

One in 50 people is equivalent to about 1.1 million people, which is the same rate as the number of people estimated to be infected with COVID-19 when the second wave peaked in early January.

It has been reported that UK travelers not taking the booster coronavirus jab will face new restrictions.

So far, of those eligible for a third jab, only 60% have decided to get the booster vaccine.

It is now reported that plans are being developed to reintroduce quarantines and testing for those who have rejected a third vaccine.

It has been reported that measures may be introduced to protect the UK from the spread of a new strain of coronavirus.

The plan will change the definition of complete vaccination from a double jab to a triple jab.

UK travelers not taking Covid booster jab ‘face renewed restrictions’

