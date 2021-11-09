UK government apologizes for mishandling corruption march





LONDON, November 8 (Reuters) – The UK government apologized Monday for its failed attempt to protect ruling MPs by changing rules designed to prevent corruption in Parliament that has questioned Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s integrity.

The case, sparked by Congressman Owen Patterson’s alleged violation of paid lobbying rules and Johnson’s negligence, is the latest in a series of scandals that undermined the Conservative government’s image.

“I want to express my regrets to me and my colleagues in the Cabinet for my mistake last week,” Secretary Steve Barclay told the House of Representatives during a debate on the aftermath of the Paterson case.

Johnson declined to participate in the debate, saying that he had previously been engaged to visit a hospital in northern England, after which opposition Labor leader Kier Starmer accused him of “running in fear when he had to lead”.

In a video clip taped to the press before the discussion, Johnson did not apologize, arguing that lawmakers should be held accountable for unethical behavior but the rules for doing so should be changed.

“What we need to make sure of is that we are taking all of this very, very seriously and dealing with it correctly,” he said.

Prime Minister Johnson urged Congress last week to protect Patterson by voting hastily to change the rule, but withdrew after the vote, leaving the House in chaos. Patterson later withdrew from Congress. read more

Starmer told Parliament that Johnson’s actions had undermined confidence in him, his party, and Britain’s democracy.

“When the prime minister gives a green light to corruption, it erodes that trust,” he said.

Many Conservative lawmakers challenged the government by refusing to vote, and former Conservative Prime Minister John Major accused Johnson and his ministers of “politically corrupt”. read more

The Patterson issue is one of several scandals over ethical standards, or lack thereof, that plagued Johnson and his team, including the questionable financing of his lavish vacation and the renovation of his Downing Street apartment.

The government said both were in line with the rules, but those guarantees did not quell criticism.

To add to the embarrassment, The Sunday Times reported that wealthy donors who donated £3 million ($4 million) to the Conservatives have won a seat in the Senate, the Senate of Parliament. read more

International Trade Minister Anne-Marie Trevelyan said Monday that a “rich mix” is desirable in the unelected Senate, defending the permanent nomination system.

($1 = 0.7414 pounds)

Additional reports by Sarah Young, Kylie MacLellan, and Guy Faulconbridge, by Estelle Shirbon; Edited by Hugh Lawson

