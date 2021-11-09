International
United States reopens land borders with Mexico on Monday after 19 months
Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to date with the most essential Texas news.
EL PASO The Solis sisters were delighted to return to El Paso almost two years after their last visit.
After waiting 30 minutes to cross the international bridge that connects Ciudad Jurez to El Paso on Monday, Elizabeth Solis, 23, pulled out her iPhone to start recording her walking experience on the U.S. side, 20 months after her last visit. Ahead of the COVID-induced travel restrictions, she said they would travel to El Paso every weekend to visit aunts, uncles and cousins.
She and her sister, Adamaris Solis, 22, were heading to McDonalds to buy coffee and McMuffin and McGriddle egg sandwiches. Then they planned to do their shopping in downtown El Paso, where they bought all their clothes before the pandemic started. They said what they missed most in El Paso was the people.
There is a lot of insecurity [in Jurez] so people are a little more defensive there, said young Solis. And the people here are just more polite.
As people crossed the international bridge from Mexico on foot or by vehicle, three people with a local radio station held signs saying Happy to see you again and we missed you.
U.S. Customs and Border Protection had warned there would be long waits for pedestrians and vehicles, but the Solis sisters and others said they waited less time on Monday than before the pandemic began.
After 19 months of closure, the U.S. Department of Homeland Security reopened ports of entry to vaccinated travelers from Mexico on Monday, a long-awaited event for business owners who depend on tourists and Mexican nationals who don’t. had not been able to visit family on the American side for over a year and a half.
In March 2020, in order to combat the spread of COVID-19, the Trump administration closed land borders to everyone except U.S. citizens, lawful permanent residents, and any other travelers deemed essential, such as health workers or students. Mexican nationals on tourist visas were not allowed to enter the United States
From Brownsville to El Paso, crosswalks at entry points have declined significantly, according to statistics from the US Department of Transportation.
On Monday, some 24-hour ports of entry reopened at midnight. Others have reopened at previously scheduled opening hours.
Liliana Trujillo said she couldn’t wait for the border to reopen. After crossing the pedestrian bridge holding his 8-year-old son’s hand, Trujillo put his Mexican passport back in his purse. She was in a hurry, she said, because she was being picked up by a relative on the American side who was going to take her to buy equipment for her business.
People line up at the Paso del Norte International Bridge to enter El Paso from Ciudad Jurez after the United States reopened its land border to vaccinated travelers on Monday. Credit: Justin Hamel for The Texas Tribune
She sells nail salon products in Jurez and used to buy her supplies in El Paso. But when the border closed, she couldn’t buy enough to meet customer demand in Mexico.
She tried to fly to Mexico City to buy what she needed, but said it was too expensive. She said she was able to keep the business going because friends or relatives would buy the materials and bring them to her across the bridge, but it didn’t always make sense.
Gracia Prieto-Torres, a 64-year-old retired factory worker, was also happy to cross the bridge again. Ahead of the restrictions, the widowed mother of two adult sons said she would come to El Paso from Swear every three days or so to shop, eat and hang out. With the onset of winter, she bought jackets, sweaters and blankets.
This is what the traders of El Paso expected: Mexican tourists coming to spend their money.
Kim Indock, who owns a shoe store near the bridge and was sweeping the storefront on Monday morning, said she had lost many customers due to travel restrictions linked to the pandemic. While her store was not busy on Monday, she expects business to pick up this weekend as Christmas shoppers start to come.
Gisel Barraza, 23, who has worked at Sunrise Wigs for five years, said the past two years have been slow due to COVID-19 restrictions and the store has downsized from five employees at a time to two .
I expected the store to be busy this weekend, she said as she sat down on a stool near the store’s cash register.
First: U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers are checking documents on Monday at the Paso Del Norte International Bridge connecting El Paso and Jurez. Finally, a man shows his Mexican-issued vaccination card as he waits on the bridge to enter the United States shortly after the restrictions end at midnight. Credit: Justin Hamel and Ivan Pierre Aguirre for The Texas Tribune
To enter the United States, Mexican nationals on a visa will need to prove that they have received a COVID-19 vaccine approved by the United States Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Evidence, such as a vaccination card, can be in English or Spanish and in physical or electronic form. Travelers must have proof of vaccination with them at all times.
The requirements do not apply to children 17 or younger, customs and border protection officials said.
Starting in January, non-U.S. Citizens and non-permanent residents traveling for essential purposes will also need to begin showing proof of vaccination at land crossings to enter the United States.
Pedestrians pass through downtown Brownsville on Monday after the US Department of Homeland Security reopened ports of entry to vaccinated travelers from Mexico after 19 months of being closed to everyone except “essential” visitors. Credit: Eddie Gaspar / The Texas Tribune
El Paso, which operates some of the busiest entry points in the United States, reported 3 million crosswalks in 2020, a 60% drop from the previous year. In Brownsville, crosswalks fell 53% from 2019 to 2020. Both cities saw vehicle crossings drop by about half over the same period.
Border patrol officials said they expected longer lines at the border as the holidays approach and have asked potential travelers to prepare their documents to facilitate the process.
We anticipate more travelers, especially as the holiday season approaches. Everyone should expect longer wait times. This is the reality of what we were going to see, Ray Provencio, acting director of the port of El Paso, said in a statement on Friday. By being prepared to the point where each traveler can save seconds in the process, this will translate into real-time savings for all travelers at our local border crossings.
Many of those who crossed the border on Monday said they waited between 15 minutes and half an hour, compared to much longer waits before the pandemic.
In Laredo, US Representative Henry Cuellar, Laredo Mayor Peter Saenz and some Mexican elected officials held an event on Monday on the international bridge connecting the city to Nuevo Laredo to once again welcome Mexican buyers and tourists.
On a personal note, I feel immense joy for those who will finally be reunited with their family and friends after 19 months. It’s a real celebration, especially with the holidays just around the corner, Laredo Mayor Pete Saenz said.
Sources
2/ https://www.texastribune.org/2021/11/08/texas-mexico-border-reopens/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]