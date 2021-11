It’s time to buy UK stocks. JP Morgan buys 25 stocks as follows:

You’ve been down too long.

This is the most recent view from JPorgan Chase & Co. analysts on UK stocks. The Bank of England has ended its long cautious view of the region and upgraded it to overweight. The team led by Global Equity Strategy Head MislavMatejka explains why investors should be prepared to take advantage of the fact that FTSE 100 UKX, -0.05% lags its global peers for six years.

UK stocks have started a record discount both on a price-to-earnings and book-price basis, accumulating 50% against the US and 24% against the eurozone since the 2016 Brexit referendum, Matejka and the team said. This is true even outside the heavyweight banking and energy sectors.

JP Morgan

UK stocks have historically shown a clear inverse correlation with the direction of bond yields, but this is no longer the case. The two-year rolling correlation between UK relative performance and bond yields has shifted into the positive realm. Matejka and his team said this suggests that a potential increase in bond yields may not be a constraint on the relative performance of UK stocks.

It shouldn’t be a problem for the Bank of England (BoE) to start raising rates soon as the increasingly hawkish policy will not continue to apply. JP Morgan also sees pressures on labor supply and electricity prices easing as gas prices fall 35% from their October highs.

Regarding their preference, they are changing their preference for the FTSE 250 stock over the FTSE 100. Because many exporters think the latter can perform better. And the UK offers the highest dividend yield of any region, the researchers note.

The top 25 names in the UK are: ITV ITV, -2.86%, WPP WPP, +0.42% WPP, -0.03%, Babcock BAB, -0.73%, Lloyds LYG, +0.38% LLOY, +0.11%, Barclays BARC, +0.03% BCS, +0.57%, Travis Perkins TPK, -0.23%, Melrose MRO, -1.52%, IMI IMI, +0.17%, Victrex VCT, +1.71%, Intermediate Capital Group ICP, +0.04%, Shell RDS.A , +0.07% RDSA, +0.17 %, Tesco TSCO, -0.18%, AstraZeneca AZN, +0.24% AZN, +0.24%, Taylor Wimpey TW, +0.32%, Royal Mail RMG, -1.07%, Glencore GLEN, +1.99 %, DS Smith SMDS, -0.21 %, British Land BLND, -2.39%, Grainger GRI, -1.52%, JD Sports JD, -0.62%, Reckitt RKT, +0.28%, Imperial Brands IMB, -0.77%, Britvic BVIC , -2.17%, BT Group BT .A, -0.97% and Centrica CNA, +0.79%.

As for Monday’s action, the FTSE 100 remained flat at 7,300, while pharmaceuticals rose and banks and miners weakened. Travel states failed their bid to resume transatlantic travel routes for fully vaccinated foreign travelers. Shares of International Consolidated Airlines IAG, -1.54%, easyJet EZJ, -1.03% fell 1.7%.

British Pound GBPUSD, -0.03% rose 0.4% to $1.3548.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.marketwatch.com/story/its-time-to-buy-u-k-stocks-here-are-the-25-stocks-to-scoop-up-says-jpmorgan-11636382555 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos