‘Coward!’: Boris Johnson Absent in British House of Representatives Corruption Controversy After Patterson’s Failure





Prime Minister Boris Johnson was hit with denunciation in Congress on Monday after an unsuccessful attempt to halt the suspension of a lawmaker convicted of misconduct last week and overthrow the internal policing system that charged him.

However, the prime minister did not attend the House of Representatives as he held an emergency debate on political ethics. His office sparked accusations of cowardice, citing a scheduled visit to a hospital in northern England, 400 kilometers away.

“The prime minister is running in fear,” said Labor leader Kier Starmer. Opposition parties said the episode revealed a Conservative government laxly handling the rules and wanted a public investigation into the corruption allegations.

Wendy Chamberlain, a member of the Liberal Democrats who started the debate, said, “Last week’s actions have tarnished the House’s reputation.”

“This is pretty much the same kind of behavior you would expect to see not in the House of Representatives, but in the Duma in Moscow and the National People’s Congress in Beijing.”

In Johnson’s absence, Cabinet Secretary Stephen Barclay said the government was “listening carefully to the legitimate concerns” raised by lawmakers.

The prime minister argued that the government was seriously setting ethical standards for lawmakers. “I think it’s very important that we get this right,” he said when visiting the hospital. “We will do everything we can to get it right. We will hold the legislators accountable. Legislators must not break the rules.”

The story begins when the House Standards Committee recommends a 30-day suspension of Owen Paterson (former minister and prominent Brexiteer Johnson) for violating parliamentary rules by lobbying on behalf of two companies paying more than £100,000. has been (€118,000) 1 year.

The Commons Standards Committee said Paterson’s actions were “a grievous example of paid advocacy” and “damaged the reputation of the House of Representatives.”

Instead of supporting the committee’s decision, as they have done in all similar cases for decades, Conservative lawmakers have been ordered by the government to oppose it and demand a complete overhaul of the entire standards process.

The vote last Wednesday caused outrage as well as opposition parties. The generally endorsed newspaper reflected the anger, declaring the Daily Mail a “shameless MPs Slink Back Into Sleaze.”

“Abusive language”, often performing corrupt or unethical behavior for monetary gain, is a particularly moving word in British politics, especially in the Conservative Party.

Media and political backlash over the Patterson case sparked a rapid U-turn, where the government said it would seek an inter-party agreement to overhaul the disciplinary process. Patterson abruptly resigned from Congress after 24 years as a Member of Parliament.

The Patterson scandal has prompted transparency groups to call for a review of rules for lawmakers working on the sidelines. Members of Parliament can earn external income in addition to their annual salary of £82,000 (€96,000). Unless you declare it and don’t affect lobbying.

Environment Minister George Eustice said the commotion was “a storm in a teacup” of little interest to the general public.

But former Conservative Prime Minister John Major rebuked Johnson for saying the Conservative government’s actions were “shameful, wrong, and of no value to this government or any government in fact.”

“There’s an atmosphere of ‘we are the owners’ about their behavior,” Major told the BBC. “You have to stop, you have to stop quickly.”

Lobby episodes are the latest fuel for the argument that Johnson and his Conservative government don’t follow the rules that apply to everyone else.

A lawsuit has been launched against the government for winning contracts worth tens of millions of pounds to provide equipment and services during the coronavirus pandemic.

Interior Minister Pretty Patel was able to keep her job after it was revealed that she had harassed her employees. Johnson himself has been criticized for accepting an expensive vacation in Spain with Mustique, and is facing an investigation by the parliament’s standard oversight body into the source of the funds used to renovate his apartment on Downing Street, the prime minister’s residence. .

The Conservative government has been accused of “swearing at Tory” for decades, sometimes even resigning. The Johnson administration has been criticized by critics for undermining the ethical norms that have long governed British political behavior.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.euronews.com/2021/11/08/coward-boris-johnson-absent-as-uk-mps-debate-corruption-after-paterson-fiasco The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos