



Dorset’s COUNCIL tax was set to be one of the highest in the country for 2021/22, a nearly 5% increase over the previous year.

Parliamentary taxes for residents of the Dorset Council area were rated ‘very high’ for next year in a survey by a company called Property Data.

The region ranks 351 out of 387 local authorities across the UK for tax price, and has the lowest number one spot.

In contrast to 2020/21, local taxes in the region will increase by 4.99%, one of the biggest increases in the UK, with only the other three authorities raising prices by more than 5%.

In response, the Dorset Council said rates are being held higher for a number of reasons.

Dorset Council President Cllr Spencer Flower said, “The Dorset Council receives unfair funding from the government compared to similar committees across the UK.

“We maintain a lower local business rate than most comparable city councils. While we do not receive a Revenue Support Grant (RSG) from the government, many comparable parliaments still receive millions of pounds annually in RSG. And raising the level of funding seems to favor urban areas over larger rural areas like Dorset.

“Meanwhile, the cost is higher than many other city councils because there are more older people who need more social care that we are legally obligated to provide.

“Adult social work is the Dorset Council’s largest spending area, requiring more than 50% of the Council’s budget each year. As a rural council we also have to pay more. For example, more roads need to be maintained. By comparison, the Dorset Council occupies 2600 square miles while the neighboring BCP Council occupies 161 square miles.”

The study produced by the Real Estate Data Company is based on the average annual band d Parliament tax prices for each Parliament in the UK for 2021/22.

Dorset’s, on the other hand, is the most expensive at £1,779 at Blaenau Gwent in Wales at £2,078, and the cheapest at Westminster at £828.

Neighbors Bournemouth, Christchurch and Poole Council were in the 122nd ‘average’ tax band at £1,542, up only 1.55% from the previous year.

Cllr Flower said: “Dorset Council relies heavily on council taxes as a source of funding to pay for essential council services. A larger portion (85%) of our income must come from council taxes compared to most other councils in the UK.

“I am not a supporter of government, I am a supporter of Dorset. I don’t want to see Dorset residents pay high council taxes. That’s why me and my fellow legislators continue to lobby government ministers and local legislators to get fairer funding for Dorset. If residents feel strongly about this, we encourage them to contact their local councilor on this matter.”

