



The US will ease travel restrictions starting today (Monday).

Until 8 November 2021, most UK nationals will not be able to enter the United States if they have visited the UK, Ireland, the Schengen region, Iran, Brazil, China, South Africa or India within the past 14 days.

However, restrictions have been lifted for those who have been fully vaccinated against the COVID-19 vaccine that has been approved for emergency use by the World Health Organization (WHO) or by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

These vaccines include:

AstraZeneca BIBP/Sinopharm Covishield Janssen Moderna Pfizer-BioNTech Sinovac Vaccine

Active (not placebo) COVID-19 Vaccine People who have received a full series of AstraZeneca or Novavax COVID-19 vaccine trials are considered vaccinated.

And children under the age of 18 are exempt from immunization.

With exceptions, only U.S. citizens, U.S. nationals, and U.S. permanent residents may enter the U.S. without being vaccinated.

From adventure vacations to Disney World in Florida, city vacations to New York and Los Angeles, it’s easy to see why vacationers come to America.

If you’re thinking of booking a break, here’s what you need to know before you set off.

Testing and Face Mask Requirements

Passengers arriving in the United States who are fully vaccinated must be tested for COVID-19 at least 3 days prior to flight departure.

Travelers who have been vaccinated upon arrival in the United States:

There is no need to quarantine and it is recommended to be tested for viruses within 3-5 days of arrival in the United States.

If you have recovered from a documented COVID-19 infection within the last 90 days (regardless of your immunization status):

You do not need to have a test 3-5 days after your trip.

Most travelers who have not been vaccinated are required to be screened the day before travel or provide a negative result or document to the airline prior to boarding a flight stating that they have recovered from COVID-19 in the past 3 months.

Travelers who have not been vaccinated and are eligible to travel to the United States through an exception must:

Self-quarantine for 7 days after arriving in the U.S., self-quarantine for 7 days after arriving in the U.S., unless there are exceptions, if you test negative, you are fully vaccinated. Immediately upon arrival in the United States or medically appropriate, unless not young.

If a child is traveling alone or with an adult who is not fully vaccinated, evidence of negative virus testing must be presented from a sample taken within one day of departure.

Children under the age of 18 are exempt from the quarantine requirement upon arrival, but must be tested within 3-5 days of arrival and must self-isolate if they develop symptoms or test positive.

If you are traveling domestically within the United States, individual states and territories may have their own quarantine requirements. A full list of regional quarantine requirements is available on the CDC website.

Masks must be worn on aircraft, trains, buses and airports.

If you need to schedule a COVID-19 test in the United States, you must find a test location on the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services website.

Details on which tests are allowed are on the CDC website.

Prove your COVID-19 status

The US accepts the UK’s COVID-19 recovery and immunization record certificate.

Immunization centers’ NHS reservation cards are not designed to be used as proof of immunization and should not be used to prove vaccine status.

The CDC website lists acceptable forms of evidence for a COVID-19 condition.

This also includes the European Union digital COVID certificate.

Other acceptable methods of proof are:

A printout of your COVID-19 immunization record Proof of immunization against COVID-19 issued at the national or local level or by an authorized vaccine provider. Digital photo of immunization card or downloaded vaccine record Immunization certificate from official source (eg public health agency, government agency or other authorized vaccine provider) Mobile phone application without QR code.

Any form of COVID-19 condition must have a personal identifier that matches information in the passenger’s passport or other travel document, including at least full name and date of birth.

You must also include the name of the official source that issued the record, the vaccine manufacturer, and the date of vaccination.

visa holder

All current visa holders residing in the United States will be subject to the new vaccine entry requirements if they leave the country and re-enter after November 8, 2021, unless there are exceptions.

This includes students holding F-1 and M-1 visas and students for whom an existing national interest exception was previously issued.

