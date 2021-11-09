US lifts travel ban as Covid cases rise in Europe





Top line

The United States reopened its land and air borders to fully vaccinated foreign visitors on Monday, triggering queuing warnings as airlines and border officials prepare to welcome large numbers of travelers after 20 months of restrictions on travel. trips that separated families, strained diplomatic relations and crippled the tourism industry.

Performers entertained passengers at London Heathrow Airport on Monday as the United States reopened its borders to UK visitors.

The United States has lifted travel restrictions on a long list of countries, including the United Kingdom, most of Europe, Mexico and Canada.

United Airlines said it expects more than 30,000 passengers to fly to the United States on Monday, about a peak summer day for the carrier and about 50% more than the number of passengers it he had the previous week.

Delta Air Lines, whose general manager Ed Bastian has warned travelers to expect long lines when they arrive in the United States, said on Monday that many of its flights were full and that many planes were expected to be full in the weeks following reopening.

Delta also said it has seen a 450% increase in bookings from travelers outside the United States since announcing the reopening.

Delta’s experience reflects a broader interest in resuming international travel on the global travel site. Kayak said searches for international travel to the United States jumped nearly 50% on Saturday after the announcement, and German carrier Lufthansa said its U.S. bookings increased by 50%, even quadrupling over some routes.

Although bookings are still below pre-pandemic levels, airlines are stepping up services to meet demand, according to travel data and analysis company Cirium, with inbound flights from the UK ahead. increase by 21% in November.

Crucial quote

Delta chief executive Bastian said travelers should be prepared for long lines when they arrive in the United States. It’s going to be a bit sloppy at first. I can assure you there will be lines.

What to watch out for

Sherry Stein, chief technology officer for the Americas at air transport telecommunications company SITA, said travelers can expect to wait up to eight hours, according to the International Air Transport Association (IATA ), a trade association of the world’s airlines. This figure is based on the expected number of travelers and the increased time it now takes to process each passenger.

Surprising fact

The United States requires that adult visitors be fully vaccinated and present a negative Covid-19 test (except land crossing). Unlike many countries around the world, the United States has delegated the task of verifying the immunization status of travelers to airlines. In the absence of a consistent nationwide approach to proof of vaccination, each airline has had to find its own way to screen passengers.

Key context

The tourism industry has been one of the hardest hit by the pandemic, as travel agencies, airlines and hotel businesses have been largely shut down amid Covid-19 lockdown restrictions. Governments around the world have spent billions to bail out airlines and other aligned sectors. Globally, the United Nations estimates that the international tourism crash could end up costing the economy more than $ 4 trillion in 2020 and 2021, far worse than forecast a year ago. Travel restrictions in the United States have lasted longer than many in other wealthy countries and have at times strained diplomatic relations with countries frustrated by the lack of reciprocity in opening borders. The restrictions have been lifted as Covid-19 cases skyrocket across Europe, with the WHO warning that the continent is again at the epicenter of the pandemic. The organization said Europe now leads the world in cases and deaths, and many countries, including Germany, are setting records as they struggle to contain epidemics.

Virgin Atlantic cabin crew at London Heathrow Airport as the United States reopens its borders to travelling abroad.

Cars line up to cross the border at San Ysidro, on the border between Mexico and the United States, on November 7.

A line of Canadian cars cross the bridge between Niagara Falls, Ontario and Niagara Falls, New York November 7, just before midnight.

