Fed warns struggling Chinese real estate sector poses risks to US economy





The Federal Reserve warned Monday that tensions in China’s real estate sector “pose a risk to the US financial system”, pointing to heavily indebted real estate companies like Evergrande as a potential source of global contagion.

“Given the size of the Chinese economy and financial system as well as its extensive trade links with the rest of the world, financial strains in China could strain global financial markets through a deterioration in risk sentiment,” pose risks to global economic growth and affect the United States, ”the Fed warned in its semi-annual financial stability report.

Domestically, the Fed also warned that a “sharp hike” in interest rates could lead to a “big” correction in risky assets, in addition to a reduction in housing demand which could in turn result in a drop in housing prices. Jobs and investments could also be affected by rising borrowing costs for businesses.

The US central bank said it was worried about China because “the country’s corporate and local government debt remains high; the indebtedness of the financial sector is high, especially in small and medium-sized banks; and real estate valuations are strained ”.

“In this environment, the current regulatory focus on leveraged institutions has the potential to stress some heavily leveraged companies, particularly in the real estate sector, as evidenced by recent concerns about the China Evergrande group,” he said. -he declares.

The Fed said the Chinese financial system could come under pressure if there was “fallout for financial firms, a sudden correction in house prices or a reduction in investor risk appetite.”

The central bank’s warning came about two months after Fed Chairman Jay Powell called Evergrande’s situation “very peculiar” to China. Speaking at a press conference, Powell said he did not see much “direct exposure to the United States,” but feared the unrest would have a broader effect on global financial conditions and investor confidence.

In its report, the central bank warned that heavily indebted emerging market economies could also pose a risk to financial stability, especially in the event of a “sudden and sharp” tightening in financial conditions. These have eased to historic levels in the aftermath of the Covid-19 crises due to actions taken by central banks and other policymakers around the world.

“A sharp tightening in financial conditions, perhaps triggered by higher bond yields in advanced economies or worsening global risk sentiment, could drive up debt servicing costs for sovereigns and companies in EMEs,” trigger capital outflows and stress EME financial systems. The Fed wrote in its report.

advised

“Widespread and persistent stress” could spill over into the US financial system, the Fed said, adding that companies with “strong ties” to the most vulnerable countries were particularly at risk.

“There was a notion of correlation [in the report]”said Padhraic Garvey, regional research manager for the Americas at ING.” The fear is that if one thing happens, the rest could go away. “

In a special section of the report, the Fed also analyzed “the recent volatility of so-called memes stocks”. So far, he said “the general implications of these developments for financial stability have been limited” as trade volatility has eased, but deserves “continued monitoring”.

The Fed said the reasons for concern included the relatively high leverage ratios of young investors and the possibility that these make them “more vulnerable to large swings in stock prices,” especially when so many players in the market are trading stock options.

The central bank said it was also concerned that the interaction between social media and retail investors “may be difficult to predict” and that “the risk management systems of the financial institutions concerned may not be calibrated for volatility. increased “.

Video: Is the Chinese Economic Model Broken?

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.ft.com/content/fcfe51bc-b7f9-4939-88f7-2f49892440f7 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos