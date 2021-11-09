Dad, 40, one of Britain’s ‘sickest’ Covid patients, learns to walk and talk again.





Andrew Watts, from South London, recovered from cancer when he fell ill on Christmas Day and was hospitalized for covid-19 pneumonia where he was treated for 300 days.

A father of two, described by doctors as ‘one of the sickest Covid patients we’ve seen’, has finally returned home after spending almost a year in the hospital.

Andrew Watts of Bexley, south London, nearly turned off his ventilator after being admitted to Queen Elizabeth Hospital with Covid-19 pneumonia.

The 40-year-old black taxi driver became ill on Christmas 2020 and became one of Woolwich’s longest-stayed patients.

He spent eight months in the intensive care unit and then two months in the ward, spending a total of 300 days, MyLondon reports.

Andrew Watts almost turned off the ventilator

video:

Queen Elizabeth Hospital)

After five weeks of induced coma and life-threatening collapse, Andrew’s health deteriorated enough to call his family in February to inform them that he was considering turning off the ventilator.

Andrew recalled the first time he felt ill and said:

I don’t eat and I’m losing weight, but I thought it was just because I was anxious.

“When I was admitted to the hospital for Corona, I responded well to treatment at first, but my oxygen levels started to drop and I was taken for a CT scan of my lungs.

Last Christmas, a taxi driver in his 40s got sick.

Corona is at its peak and I was alone with no visitors, so I had a lot of things to take care of.

“At this point I was squinting on the phone to my sister Hannah and wife Hayley, but I didn’t want to talk to Mom or Dad. I couldn’t tell them.

Fortunately, after overcoming a second collapse, Andrews’ lungs began to improve and he was able to get off the ventilator in June 2021.

The Andrew family, including his wife Hayley and sons Jack, 6, and Joshua, 3, were allowed to visit, but he could only communicate by pointing a stick at the letters on the blackboard.

Top doctors urge pregnant women to vaccinate against coronavirus ‘as soon as possible’

Also, using the ventilator in the ICU for so long that Andrew had to relearn how to speak and walk.

I kept thinking, “Why me?”

It was very difficult to keep a positive attitude. However, when receiving chemotherapy, I was told to look ahead and set small goals, and I remember setting another goal when I achieved it. So that’s what I did.

The past two years have been particularly shocking for Andrew.

He was diagnosed with lymphoma in October 2019, but was successful with chemotherapy and was in remission several months before being diagnosed with coronavirus and was recovering.

He spent most of 2020 carefully guarded by his battle with cancer.

The hospital’s doctors, nurses, physical therapists, speech and speech therapists got to know Andrew during his stay.

Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Woolwich

video:

dad)

They all turned out to say goodbye to Andrew on October 21st.

Andrew said: The treatment was fantastic, but my journey isn’t nearly over yet.

“Going home is one main goal, but it starts another path to my recovery.

“I started walking four weeks ago and my next goal is to walk to my son’s school by Christmas.

Read more Baby dies in parents’ arms devastated after mother contracted coronavirus during pregnancy

