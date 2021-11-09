First UK-US flight takes off with travel ban lifted in more than 600 days





The US expects a flood of international visitors across its borders via air and land Monday after lifting travel restrictions for most of the world’s population first imposed in early 2020 to tackle the spread of Covid-19.

The first flight from the UK to the US took off almost two years later.

The US reopened its borders with the UK, which had restricted travel for nearly two years due to the pandemic.

The United States expects a flood of international visitors by plane and overland borders Monday after lifting travel restrictions for most of the world’s population first imposed in early 2020 to tackle the spread of Covid-19.

The video shows the first flight to the United States from Terminal 3 at London Heathrow Airport.

Virgin Atlantic flight VS3 made a simultaneous departure from the runway alongside British Airways flight BA001 to JFK in New York to celebrate the reopening on Monday.

Virgin Atlantic’s CEO called the day “a day of celebration.”

“It’s been 600 days since the US border was closed for the British people,” Shai Weiss told the PA news agency in Heathrow.

“It’s really a day of celebration for all of us in the industry to see passengers arriving early in the morning, grandparents going to visit grandchildren they’ve never met, separated families reuniting again, people going to take care of the elderly and companies coming together again. , of course, for the Virgin Atlantic.”

He called the transatlantic route “one of the most important routes in the world.”

“At Virgin Atlantic, we say you can’t be Virgin without an Atlantic Ocean,” he said.

Weiss also called the simultaneous departure of Virgin Atlantic and British Airways flights from Heathrow to New York “a remarkable achievement”.

“It has shown that we can come together to benefit the public, consumers and businesses when there is a problem bigger than the competition between the two airlines,” he said.

“I can’t believe this is actually happening,” husband and wife Ben and Becca Akhurst told the PA news agency before boarding a flight to Orlando, Florida later today.

The 31-year-old from Ashford, Kent, said: “It’s been a long time since I’ve been on this trip. After five cancellations, I was finally able to return to Orlando.

“This is going to be an emotional journey and the relief was amazing when the negative test results came out a few days ago. We can’t believe this is actually happening, but we savor every moment and look forward to sharing it with friends and family.”

They plan to stay at Walt Disney World and meet friends they made during the pandemic through “A Shared Love of Disney”.

