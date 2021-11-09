UK Adds Covaxin To Approval List From 22 November





The UK government has announced that India’s Kovacin will be added to the list of approved COVID-19 vaccines for international travelers from 22 November.

The move follows the World Health Organization’s (WHO) emergency use list for covacin, the second most used drug in India.

Covishield, an Oxford-AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine made in India, was added to the UK approval list last month.

“I have better news for Indian travelers to the UK. From 22 November, travelers who have been fully vaccinated against the COVID-19 vaccine recognized by the WHO on the Urgent Use List, including Covaxin, will not need to self-isolate. So join those who have been fully vaccinated with Covishield,” Alex Ellis, British High Commissioner for India, tweeted on Monday.

Changes will take effect on November 22 at 4:00 AM.

In addition to Covaxin, China’s Sinovac and Sinopharm on the WHO Urgent Use List have been recognized by the UK government as approved vaccines for inbound travel, which will benefit those fully vaccinated in the United Arab Emirates and Malaysia. Fully vaccinated passengers do not need to undergo pre-departure screening, day 8 screening or self-quarantine upon arrival.

Transport Minister Grant Shops said: “As we continue to recover from the pandemic and expand awareness of international vaccines, today’s announcement marks the next step in the resumption of international travel.”

UK Health Minister Sajid Javid said: “The Red List and the quarantine system are still important to protecting our borders and as we said we will not hesitate to take steps to add the country to the Red List if necessary.” said

The UK government has also simplified the rules for all under 18 travel to the UK. They are now treated as fully vaccinated at the border and are exempt from self-isolation requirements on arrival, day 8 testing and pre-departure testing. After entering the country, one test and a positive PCR test are required.

