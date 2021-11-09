Brexit: Why is the UK at odds with the EU over Article 16 and the Northern Ireland Protocol?





The UK is again in a tense standoff with the EU after the Boris Johnson government hinted that it could trigger Article 16 and suspend parts of the Northern Ireland Protocol to the Brexit Agreement.

British negotiator Sir David Frost said at a meeting with European Commission Vice President Maros Sefkovich in Brussels on Friday that progress on new trade rules for Northern Ireland has been limited.

He suggested that a drastic move to scrap the protocol that Mr. Johnson and Sir Frost agreed to in 2019 to facilitate the passage of goods between Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland without crossing borders is on the very important negotiating table. been there since July.

He added that a significant gap remains between the two sides. He warned that there is little time left for these talks if we are to make progress.

This protocol eases customs inspections between the UK and EU countries to maintain the peace guaranteed by the 1998 Good Friday Agreement. The problem comes after decades of intersectarian violence. But that condition means Northern Ireland must follow the rules of European singles. Refers to bureaucracy and potential delays for goods arriving from England, Scotland and Wales.

That’s a reality Westminster aspires to avoid, so we’re proposing a new legal document to replace the current deal and streamline the process.

On the other hand, Article 16 permits either the UK or the EU to unilaterally suspend an element of the Protocol if it is found to cause serious economic, social or environmental hardship and cause trade setbacks.

The two sides agreed to cut paperwork at the border in mid-October, but the European Court of Justice’s oversight role remains controversial, and the British government believes that the Luxembourg court’s influence is an undue invasion of British sovereignty.

Sefcovic said the UK has failed to engage in an important proposal put forward by the EU to make life easier for businesses moving goods between Northern Ireland and the UK mainland.

He argues that the EU has spared no effort in creating a package to reduce tariff-related bureaucracy and eliminate 80% of sanitary inspections on animal products.

This was a big move for us, but to this day we haven’t seen any move on the British side, he said.

I find this disappointing and, once again, urge the UK government to sincerely engage with us.

From this perspective, I see next week as important. We must focus all our efforts on reaching a solution as quickly as possible. Our goal is to establish stability and predictability in Northern Ireland.

Specifically, on the question of Article 16, Sefcovic said triggering it would have serious consequences for Northern Ireland, as it would lead to instability and unpredictability, and serious consequences for EU-UK relations as a whole. EU efforts to find a consensus solution for protocol implementation.

Britain’s Northern Ireland Secretary, Brandon Lewis, argued that the invocation of Article 16 was not inevitable and was an absolute last resort, but Irish Foreign Secretary Simon Covney told RTE on Sunday that the UK-UK Trade and Cooperation Agreement withdrew from the RTE. The EU under the Agreement is itself at stake under the Northern Ireland Protocol.

One depends on the other. So if one is put on hold, there is a risk that the other will also be put on hold by the EU, he said.

Belgian Deputy Prime Minister Vincent Van Peteghem reached a similar conclusion in a conversation with Bloomberg TV over the weekend.

A serious EU response, implied that the UK could effectively return the UK to a no-deal Brexit zone if the UK triggers Article 16, imposing new tariffs on businesses and implying far worse terms than currently operating outside a single market do.

Also, his predecessor Sir John Major, who served as Conservative Prime Minister between 1990 and 1997, was very critical of Johnson’s lure to break the Northern Ireland Protocol. He also ran a Saturday morning program condemning the ongoing Conservative slander march that is now engulfing the party.

The protocol is criticized weekly by Sir Frost and the Prime Minister, Sir John said. Who negotiated a disastrous protocol? Sir Frost, Prime Minister. They negotiated it, signed it, and now they want to break it.

For now, he added, we are negotiating a protocol with all the subtleties of brick.

What is happening every week is that Lord Frost engages in negotiations, gives nothing, takes something from the European Union, leaves, and blames them for the fact that nothing happened.

The way down is very rough and dangerous. It’s not just about trade difficulties. Looking at what happened in Northern Ireland before, it could be much worse. They have to be very careful about this.

This is stupid politics to appease some extreme Brexit opponents, and the price will be paid by business, the Northern Irish and the British reputation.

Opposition leader Sir Keir Starmer told BBC Andrew Ma on Sunday he hoped people wouldn’t see other places in the woods like the Owen Patterson case, as Prime Minister Johnson is constantly arguing over issues like this.

The Labor leader also voiced opposition to obstructing the protocol. It is not in the interest of the Northern Irish community or Northern Irish businesses. Their concern is to solve problems.

Nevertheless, speculation is rampant that Johnson will continue to push for Article 16 when the world’s eyes are no longer on the UK after the Cop26 climate summit in Glasgow, Scotland this week.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.independent.co.uk/news/uk/politics/brexit/article-16-eu-northern-ireland-b1953499.html

