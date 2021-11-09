Fed says China’s real estate issues could spill over to US





Ornamental statues from China Evergrande Group’s Life in Venice real estate and tourism development in Qidong, Jiangsu Province, China on Tuesday, September 21, 2021.

Qilai Shen | Bloomberg | Getty Images

BEIJING The US Federal Reserve on Monday warned of the potential fallout from China’s real estate problems on the US financial system.

Since this summer, heavily indebted developer China Evergrande has rocked global investors as the company tried to avoid an official default. Other Chinese developers have also struggled to repay their debts, adding to concerns about a wider fallout in the world’s second-largest economy, about a quarter of which is driven by real estate.

“Tensions in China’s real estate sector could strain the Chinese financial system, with possible spillover effects on the United States,” the Federal Reserve said in its latest financial stability report, released twice a year.

The report highlighted the size of China’s economy and financial system, as well as global trade ties.

Most of the paper dealt with domestic financial conditions in the United States, from historically high stock prices to the risks associated with the rapid growth of a stable digital currency tied to a fixed value such as the US dollar. Analysts downplayed the importance of the Fed’s comments on Chinese real estate.

“The link between Fed concerns is that China’s real estate activity is slowing, but developers are in heavy debt [and] some of them (like Evergrande) are diversified into other areas of the economy, ”said Paul Christopher, US-based head of global market strategy at Wells Fargo Investment Institute, in an email .

These wide-ranging ties mean that a slowdown in the Chinese housing market could ultimately lead to unemployment, lower Chinese stocks and deflation that could spread through global trade channels as China cuts back on its purchases of goods in from other countries, said Christopher.

However, he said such fallout is unlikely. “The Chinese government has been grappling with high corporate debt for years, is vigilant and has the resources to deal with the real estate sector,” Christopher said, noting that authorities can still spend more to cope with a shock deflationary, as they have done in the past.

The Fed’s latest report also analyzed the role of retail and social media investors in stock market volatility earlier this year, as well as the role of foreign investors in a March 2020 treasury bill selloff.

Previous Fed Financial Stability Reports have cited China, its high debt level and “tight house prices” as risks that could spill over to the United States.

Ilya Feygin, senior strategist at New York-based brokerage firm WallachBeth Capital, said the Fed’s latest report likely included China’s real estate difficulties “for the sake of completeness.”

“The Fed has been criticized for not seeing the vulnerability of US housing and US banks until 2008,” he said in an email, referring to the financial crisis at the time. “Therefore, anything to do with real estate and banking risks anywhere will be over-scrutinized.”

He didn’t expect the Fed’s comments to matter much when it comes to investing in emerging markets.

Growing Concerns About China

However, one difference between the Fed’s latest financial stability report and its predecessors was its finding that China was high on concerns about risks to US financial stability, according to a Fed survey. from “26 market contacts” from August to October.

While persistent inflation, tightening monetary policy and vaccine-resistant coronavirus variants were the main concerns of survey respondents, they were followed by concerns about Chinese regulatory and real estate risks.

Concerns about tensions between the United States and China came next, according to the survey. A slowdown in the Chinese economy ranks last, in 13th place.

These results differed from the Fed’s previous survey, conducted from February to April, in which the only concern related to China was tensions with the United States. The main concern then was the vaccine-resistant variants of the coronavirus.

The survey covered representatives of brokers, investment funds, political consultancies and universities, according to the Fed report.

Arthur Kroeber, who helped found China-focused research firm Gavekal Dragonomics in 2002, said in an email that the Fed’s comments on China were “quite vague and generic” and focused on potential impact for the United States mainly based on the large size of China.

“I think the risks to the United States are low as the closed nature of China’s financial system means contagion is unlikely to be a big deal,” Kroeber said, noting that he would be more concerned about further inflationary pressure. due to supply chain issues and increased exports. prices outside of China.

