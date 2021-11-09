UK Approves Covaxin for Inbound Travel From 22 November | latest news india





The UK will recognize Indias Covaxin jab as an approved Covid-19 vaccine for inbound travel from 22 November, which is expected to benefit thousands of travelers in India.

The UK announced Monday it would add the vaccines Kovacin, China-made Sinobac and Sinopharm Beijing to the World Health Organization’s emergency use list. About one billion doses of these three Covid-19 vaccines have been delivered worldwide.

On November 3, the WHO published an emergency use list of Covaxin developed by Bharat Biotech and added Zap to its portfolio of vaccines validated by health agencies for Covid-19 prevention.

The list follows the assessment of the vaccine’s quality, safety and efficacy, and allows countries to expedite self-regulatory approvals for Zap.

The UK also started accrediting India’s version of the AstraZeneca vaccine, Covishield, for inbound travel from October 4th.

The UK also started accepting vaccine certificates from India from 11 October, ending travel lines where British nationals are required to undergo a mandatory 10-day quarantine upon arrival, even if they are fully vaccinated.

Covishield and Covaxin are the two main vaccines used in immunization programs in India.

British High Commissioner Alex Ellis tweeted that the new announcement was part of the better news for travelers traveling from India to the UK. As of 22 November, travelers who have been fully vaccinated with the #COVID19 vaccine recognized by @WHO on the Urgent Use List, including Covaxin, will not need to self-isolate. That’s why he joins people who have been fully vaccinated with Covishield, he said.

The UK government said in a statement released Monday night that “the government will approve the vaccine on the World Health Organization’s (WHO) Urgent Use List (WHO EUL) from 4 am on Monday 22 November”.

The statement said that as a result, Sinovac, Sinopharm Beijing and Covaxin will be added to the list of approved vaccines for inbound travel, benefiting those who have more fully vaccinated in countries such as the UAE, Malaysia and India.

The UK says passengers who have been vaccinated and have received a vaccine certificate in one of more than 135 approved countries and territories will no longer have to undergo pre-departure screening, another screening on the eighth day after arrival or self-quarantine upon arrival. .

Instead, passengers only pay for a side flow test to be performed before the end of the second day after arrival.

The UK has also further simplified travel rules for all inbound travelers under the age of 18, who are now considered fully vaccinated at the border and are exempt from self-isolation requirements on arrival, day 8 testing and pre-departure testing. They said they would have to undergo one test upon arrival and a free PCR test if they test positive.

UK Transport Minister Grant Shapps said: “Today’s (Monday) announcement marks the next step in the resumption of international travel as we continue to recover from the pandemic and expand awareness of international vaccines.

