Placebo shares new song Surrounded By Spies and announces UK and Ireland tour.

Placebo has released a new song called Surrounded By Spies and details of their UK and Ireland tour.

The long-standing band released their first single in five years in September in the form of Beautiful James.

Now they are followed by ‘Srounded By Spies’, inspired by frontman Brian Molko, who discovered a neighbor spying on him on behalf of a party with an evil agenda.

Then I started to think about how much of our privacy has been invaded and stolen since the introduction of CCTV cameras around the world using racist facial recognition technology. He spoke of how the advent of the Internet and mobile phones has made almost every user a paparazzi and a spectator in their lives, and how we all have provided personal information to giant multinational corporations whose sole intent is to exploit us.

The lyrics were written using a cut-up technique devised by William S Burroughs and once used by David Bowie. Molko added that it is a true story told through a lens of paranoia, a complete aversion to the values ​​of modern society, and the deification of surveillance capitalism. The narrator is at the end of a hopeless and timid relationship that is the complete opposite of our new development and god of money.

Surrounded By Spies will be featured on Placebos’ eighth studio album Never Let Me Go, which will be released on March 25, 2022. See the list of album tracks below.

Forever ChemicalsBeautiful JamesHugzHappy birthday prodigal son surrounded by spies

The band will take the album from their UK and Ireland tours in November and December 2022, including two dates at Londons O2 Academy Brixton. Tour dates are as follows:

November 2022

18 – Portsmouth, Guildhall19 – Brighton, Centre21 – Liverpool, Eventim Olympia22 – Manchester, O2 Victoria Warehouse24 – Cardiff, Motorpoint Arena26 – London, O2 Academy Brixton27 – London, O2 Academy Brixton29 – Leicester, De Montfort Hall30 – Leeds, O2 Academy

December 2022

2 – Newcastle, O2 Town Hall3 – Glasgow, O2 Academy5 – Dublin, 3 Arena7 – Cambridge, Corn Exchange8 – Birmingham, O2 Academy

Tickets will go on pre-sale for those who pre-ordered Never Let Me Go through the Placebos official store at 9 am on Monday, November 15th (15th). General sale starts November 17th at 9am.

In an interview with NME in September, Molko explained that the band had finished working on a new album before the coronavirus pandemic hit in early 2020. There is currently a delay of about two years, he said.

I know it’s disappointing the fans. The endless wait to release new music was obviously very disappointing for us too, but at least it was there. We knew we had it.

