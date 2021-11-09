Xbox Series X Stock – Live: Today UK Restocks From Currys, Game, Argos & More





More Xbox Restocks Expected Later This Week

(Independent)

Update: Xbox Series X is now sold out from Asda. Read on for more details

The Xbox Series X has been with us for almost a year. Microsoft’s next-gen consoles are breaking sales records left, right and center, but despite their apparent success, the Xbox Series X remains nearly impossible to find in stock anywhere in the UK, both in stores and online.

Manufacturing process bottlenecks caused by the global supply chain crisis have slowed production of Microsoft’s next-generation consoles, leaving UK shoppers wondering where to buy an Xbox.

The less powerful and much cheaper Xbox Series S is easier to find in stock, while the high-end Xbox Series X sells out in minutes. Knowing when and where the latest Xbox will be restocked next is the key to buying before they sell out again.

That’s why we started the Xbox Stock Alert Live Blog. If you’re wondering where to buy an Xbox Series X in the UK today, help here. Below, we’ll keep you up to date on upcoming restocking dates, new games and accessories, and milestone events as soon as the latest real-time restocking updates become available.

Read more:

Check stock at UK Xbox Series X retailers below.

See the latest updates 1636459200 Best Game Deals for Black Friday 2021

(Independent)

Black Friday is just a few weeks away and some sales have already started. As always, technology and gaming will be hot topics with discounts on consoles, games, accessories and more. The IndyBest team will be with you at every step, highlighting the best deals across the web.

Alistair Charlton9 November 2021 12:00

How to Buy 1636455600Xbox Series X Online

(Independent)

No restockings to report, but let’s look at some basic tips on console security. Preparation is the key to success, and there are many things you can do right now to be prepared when the next restocking occurs.

Register for an account and save your payment details at each retailer that owns an Xbox Series X. It is presented in the main article above. Are you a BT customer or someone you know? Register an interest on the BT site to gain BT-only access to the following drop-download each retailer app (if any) and add your Xbox Series X to your wish list or save for future listing. If the console falls off, adding an Xbox to the trolley using the link on the wish list usually has a higher success rate. Take note of the bundle price so you can get a better deal than just browsing the website. In rounding up, the console itself is 450, the controller is 50, the official headset is 90, and the Xbox Game Pass Ultimate is 11 per month. There are 60 newly released games, but retailers usually bundle older games with the console. The pay-as-you-go Xbox All Access program is a good value for money unless you already have a Game Pass subscription.

Alistair Charlton9 November 2021 11:00

1636453693Forza Horizon 5 Released Today

Forza Horizon 5 is out today. hurray! Fans of petrol heads and big slips will rejoice.

Playground Games’ massive open-world racer launches to Early Access on Friday. Anyone who pre-ordered the game’s special edition at this time could start playing, but now it’s open to anyone who wants to uncover a condensed vision of Mexico.

It’s the biggest Xbox Series X game since its console debut and showcases Microsoft’s next-gen features.

Steve Hogarty9 November 2021 10:28

1636452000 Can you buy an Xbox Series X at the high price?

Yes, at least in theory. The problem is that Xbox Series X stock is as tricky to find in stores as it is online. In our experience, we find Game and Smyths Toys to be the best choice. The former restocked the Series X in stores across the UK at the end of October, but only a few consoles at a time and sold out within hours.

Smyths are sometimes in stock in stores. These consoles are recorded on the retailer’s website but sell out very quickly. We recommend that readers call their local Game and Smyth stores to see if there are consoles available or if the staff knows when additional stock will arrive.

Alistair Charlton9 November 2021 10:00

1636449981 When was the last time Argos restocked the Xbox Series X?

Last week, Argos made limited stock of the Xbox Series X available at local locations across the country.

These are only available for purchase on the Argos site on a click-and-collection basis, not delivery. It’s sold out, but it’s worth entering your zip code to check your area this morning. New stocks appear randomly from as far away as Aberdeen and Plymouth.

The best way to buy an Xbox Series X on Argos is through the app. By adding the console to your wishlist, you can add your Xbox to your cart ahead of time and check out quickly when the time is right.

Steve Hogarty9 Nov 2021 09:26

1636447813 Xbox Series X is now sold out from Asda.

It was a quick restock disappearing from Asda. could you catch one?

Please keep an eye on our product page as more stock may arrive due to another customer’s payment failure or cancellation.

Steve Hogarty9 Nov 2021 08:50

1636447573Xbox Series X in stock from Asda.

Steve Hogarty9 Nov 2021 08:46

1636446272Xbox Stock Tracker, Activated

Good morning, Xbox Hunters!

Welcome to the Xbox Series X Inventory Tracking Live Blog on Tuesday. After only three restockings last week, zilch wanted a lot more from Microsoft this week, especially with Black Friday and the busy Christmas shopping season approaching.

So, as soon as you get the latest Xbox restocking news from the UK, be prepared to read all of the UK’s latest Xbox Restocking News.

Steve Hogarty9 Nov 2021 08:24

IndyBest product reviews are independent, unbiased advice you can trust. In some cases, clicking a link and purchasing a product generates revenue, but we absolutely do not allow this to bias our coverage. Reviews are written with expert opinion and real-world testing.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.independent.co.uk/extras/indybest/gadgets-tech/video-games-consoles/xbox-series-x-uk-stock-today-b1953515.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos