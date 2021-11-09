Relatives reunite as US reopens to international travelers: The Picture ShowExBulletin





Yerin Hong receives a hug from boyfriend Soomin Kim after arriving on a flight from Germany at the international terminal at O’Hare International Airport in Chicago, Illinois. Scott Olson / Getty Images .

The United States reopened on Monday to fully vaccinated international travelers from 33 countries, including Mexico, Canada and most of Europe. Travelers have reunited with their loved ones at airports and border crossings. Proof of vaccination and a negative COVID-19 test are required for air travel, and those entering from the land borders of Mexico and Canada only need proof of vaccination.

Cars line up to enter the United States from Canada at the Peace Arch border crossing in Blaine, Washington Elaine Thompson / AP .

Dual US-Canadian citizen Traysi Spring, right, and US husband Tom Bakken hold a homemade sign welcoming those traveling to the United States from Canada on Monday. Elaine Thompson / AP .

A couple kiss as they are reunited upon their arrival on a flight from Frankfurt, Germany. Olivier Douliery / AFP via Getty Images .

A pedestrian walks past a line of Canadian travelers in their passenger cars or motorhomes on the Rainbow Bridge between Niagara Falls, Ontario and Niagara Falls, New York, in the early hours of November 8, 2021. Geoff Robins / AFP via Getty Images hide the legend

Passengers walk past airline staff as part of a welcome event after arriving on a flight from the UK, following the easing of travel restrictions in the event of a pandemic in the New York JFK International Airport. Ed Jones / AFP via Getty Images .

Alison Henry kisses her son Liam as they meet after arriving on a flight from the UK. Ed Jones / AFP via Getty Images .

A Lufthansa crew in traditional Bavarian costume greets a Lufthansa Airbus A350-900 before a non-stop flight to Miami at Munich Airport on the first day US authorities allow European tourists to enter the United States Alexander Hassenstein / Getty Images .

Natalia Abrahao is lifted by her fiance Mark Ogertsehnig as they greet each other at Newark Liberty International Airport in Newark, NJ Seth Wenig / AP .

Mexican immigration officials greet motorists at the Mexico-U.S. Border at the San Ysidro Port of Entry in Tijuana, Mexico. Sandy Huffaker / Getty Images .

U.S. customs officials check vaccination cards at the San Ysidro port of entry. Sandy Huffaker / Getty Images .

Cars line up on the Paso del Norte International Bridge in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico on the border with El Paso, Texas on Monday. Christian Chavez / AP .

Performers entertain passengers in T3 London Heathrow Airport as the United States reopens its borders to UK visitors, providing a huge boost to the travel industry. Steve Parsons / PA Images via Getty Images .

