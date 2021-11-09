After acquiring Dija and Fancy, instant grocery startup Gopuff launches in the UK for European expansion. – TechCrunch





Instant food and necessities delivery is already a very congested sector in Europe. But today the competition has taken another level. Gopuff was officially launched in the UK as the US leader in providing food and necessities delivery services 24 hours a day for a flat rate of $1.95. Based in London, we plan to expand further into this area.

Launch is part branding and part integration. After raising $1 billion earlier this year, Gopuff, valued at $15 billion, is using the cash to make a series of acquisitions. Two of them acquired Fancy, a pick-up delivery company, and most recently, Dija, a UK company. Now Gopuff is rebranding the two under their own names and moving their services to the native app and platform.

The company is currently based in Birmingham, Bristol, Cardiff, Leeds, Liverpool, London, Manchester, Newcastle, Nottingham and Sheffield, with plans to have a presence in 33 cities led by European SVP Steven Harman by the middle of next year. who was COO at Revolut); executives poached in the Amazon; And then there’s Alberto Menolascina, the British GM, co-founder of Dija. The UK price is 1.79 per order.

Gopuff’s co-founder and co-CEO Rafael IIishayev said in a statement that as they expanded into Europe, they were very attracted to the similar model, infrastructure, loyal customer base and talent they saw at Dija and Fancy. By combining Gopuffs technology, scale and deep experience leveraging existing physical infrastructure with the local market knowledge and entrepreneurship of the Fancy and Dija team, we are able to deliver game-changing and unparalleled experiences to our UK customers. I’ll meet his co-founder Yakir Gola later today to see if he talks more about the plan.

In fact, the UK is Gopuff’s first international market, but not the last. The company is known to be keeping an eye on at least one startup in Berlin, Flink. Germany has proven to be one of the hottest markets for instant grocery delivery. Another capital-rich company in the space, Gorillas (which raised close to $1 billion in funding earlier this year and is now worth around $2.1 billion) is also based in the city.

Aside from Flink and Gorillas, another major European player is Getir from Turkey. With the backing of companies like Tiger Global and Sequoia, the $7.5 billion acquisition has begun in earnest. Zapp, Glovo, Cajoo, Weezy, Jiffy, Deliveroo, products from supermarkets and much more are in this space. All of them have raised or collectively invested hundreds of millions of dollars in funding to grow market share and capitalize on consumers’ desire for more on-demand services. Air — Less likely to physically go out on their own to get what they need.

As we have seen in other on-demand categories such as transportation (hello, Uber), a strategic playbook for the delivery business is to raise large amounts of money to aggressively enter new markets and compete with others in the same way. Discounts can help you win customers and potentially get them to use your service more regularly. Launched in 2013, Gopuff believes the global instant food and essential delivery market is potentially worth $10 trillion.

That will inevitably lead to more integration of smaller regional players. But it also causes deep losses due to the extremely negative unit economy that is difficult to reverse once the promotion is shared with the masses. In sectors such as transportation, it has caused huge losses for both companies and investors.

It will be interesting to see whether instant groceries are just iterations, or whether entrepreneurs, startups, and investors have learned a lesson here.

