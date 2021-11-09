American who survived Covid apologizes to doctors for not getting vaccinated | Coronavirus





After being hospitalized for 28 days with Covid-19, a man returned to the Seattle hospital that saved his life to apologize for not getting the vaccine.

Richard Soliz, a 54-year-old graphic designer, developed blood clots on his lungs after contracting the coronavirus. Admitted to Harborview Medical Center in late August, he spent nearly a month on a ventilator and heart monitor, with doctors fearing that one of his blood clots could transfer to his brain or heart.

Soliz got away with it and in October he returned to the hospital to thank the staff for saving his life and apologize.

I deeply regret, you know, that I didn’t make the decision to get the vaccine, Soliz told Dr James Town, pulmonologist and director of the medical intensive care unit.

Nobody blames or judges you, Town told Soliz. Everyone is just happy that you wanted to share the story, I think. And glad you’re better.

When Soliz got sick, he assumed it was the flu. Then he started to have severe headaches. Soon after, he developed a fever and started to feel short of breath.

And I realized, Hey, it’s not the flu. It’s the Covid, he says.

He was hospitalized on August 23.

Soliz said he was confused by contradicting information about vaccines on social media, including debunked microchip vaccine claims and suspicion of government intentions.

He was now certain, he said, that there is some truth in this virus, and not being vaccinated makes you vulnerable to the point of taking a person’s life. I personally know that, because I was not vaccinated, I did not act, I was not sure, and I almost lost my life.

It was just not knowing, and what I did know was confusing and contradictory, so when a person isn’t totally convinced of something and doesn’t have the proper information to determine a yes or no, maybe ‘she will do what I did and do nothing.

When Soliz returned to the hospital in October, a nurse, Kimmy Siebens, told him he looked great.

Seeing you alive is just amazing, she said, adding: We put a lot of hearts into the care and concern. We never really get the chance to see people get much better. And so it’s amazing. It gives the impression that everything is really worth it.

Soliz is now fully vaccinated, but he has marked lungs, which makes him short of breath even after light physical activity. He has trouble sleeping and struggles with a hazy memory and thoughts.

Doctors told him he could start seeing improvements in his lungs in six months.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theguardian.com/world/2021/nov/08/covid-coronavirus-seattle-vaccine-hospital-survivor The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos