Rolls-Royce Mini Nuclear Power Plant Design Supported by the UK Government





British aviation engine maker Rolls-Royce and an industry consortium led by a British taxpayer will jointly invest £405 million into the development of small reactors as part of a new push for nuclear power designed to meet the government’s needs. net zero carbon goal.

Rolls-Royce has secured funding from US energy company Exelon Generation and has privately held BNF resources, an investment vehicle backed by the wealthy French Perrodo family and the owners of oil group Perenco. said there is The three partners will invest a total of £195 million over three years in a new business called Rolls-Royce Small Modular Reactors.

The funding will trigger a £210 million commitment from the government, which will be announced on Tuesday by business secretary Kwasi Kwarteng.

“This is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for the UK to deploy more low-carbon energy than ever before and ensure greater energy independence,” Kwarteng said.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson last year endorsed a new technology in development known as the Small Modular Reactor (SMR) as part of his Ten Plan for the ‘Green Industrial Revolution’.

The technology is seen within government as a way to help deliver on Johnson’s “leveling” agenda, designed to strengthen the UK’s energy security, create manufacturing jobs and more evenly distribute wealth and jobs across the UK.

The government’s support for Rolls-Royce comes three years after a British engineering group threatened to shut down its SMR program if it didn’t get a long-term commitment to the technology.

Other Western countries, including the United States and France, are also pursuing their own SMR technology for use in domestic markets as well as new export sources.

American SMR developer NuScale announced at the COP26 meeting in Glasgow last week that it had awarded a contract to build a small-scale reactor in Romania. French President Emmanuel Macron last month allocated €1 billion in government funding to allow government-backed utility EDFs to develop their own SMRs by the beginning of the next decade.

Rolls-Royce and its partners will use the initial funding to bring the SMR design into the UK’s strict nuclear regulatory regime. The process is expected to take up to four years, but the consortium will remain on track to complete the first 470 MW power plant by the early 2030s. Each mini-power plant can produce enough low-carbon electricity for about 1m homes.

Unlike a full-scale nuclear power plant, the SMR is only two football fields. The main difference, however, is that the small, modular design allows the parts to be fabricated in the factory for rapid assembly in the location of choice, which is much cheaper than traditional large-scale reactors.

Rolls-Royce estimates that at least 16 SMRs could be installed at a UK operational nuclear facility. As part of the development phase, we also identify possible manufacturing sites for the SMR module.

The company previously said it expects the first five SMR reactors to cost £2.2 billion each, with subsequent reactors expected to drop to £1.8 billion. The program estimates it could create up to 40,000 jobs in the UK area by 2050.

The group said the new venture will continue to seek more backers. It said it was in discussions with a potential fourth investor to raise the consortium’s commitment from £195m to £250m. Other companies, including Jacobs from the US and Laing O’Rourke from the UK, previously nominated as part of the consortium, will become supply chain partners, Rolls-Royce said.

