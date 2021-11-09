ConocoPhillips Submits Billion Norwegian-British North Sea Project Plan





ConocoPhillips has submitted plans for a billion-dollar project that crosses the Norwegian-UK center line in the North Sea.

The Tommeliten A project is a subsea tieback to the Ekofisk platform, approximately 15 miles away.

The plan was submitted in duplicate to the Norwegian Ministry of Petroleum and Energy and the UK Oil and Gas Authority under the regulatory rules for cross-border oil and gas projects.

ConocoPhillips said the North Sea project has resource potential in the range of 80 million to 180 million barrels of oil equivalent, mainly composed of gas condensate.

The US-based operator said several contracts will be awarded over the duration of the project, which is estimated to create about 5,000 jobs.

The first production of Tommeliten A is expected in 2024, with a total capital investment of NOK 13 billion ($1.5 billion).

Steiner Vage, President of ConocoPhillips Europe, Middle East and North Africa, said:

The on-site development will realize the production of new resources in the region and further strengthen the Ekofisk heritage and future.

ConocoPhillips Skandinavia has a 28.1% stake in partnerships with PGNiG Upstream Norway AS (42.1978 %), TotalEnergies EP Norge AS (20.1430 %), Vr Energi AS (9.0907 %), ConocoPhillips Ltd (UK), ConocoPhillips Ltd (%0.2). operator who has TotalEnergies UK Ltd (0.1510%) and ENI UK Ltd (0.0681%).

Tommeliten A was discovered in 1977 and extends from Norwegian Block 1/9 to UK Block 30/20 and is being developed primarily as a Norwegian project.

ConocoPhillips withdrew from the UK in 2019 after completing the sale of an asset package to Chrysaor (now Harbor Energy) for $2 billion.

Recommend to You Origin is selling 10% of Australia’s LNG projects for $2.12 billion.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.energyvoice.com/oilandgas/north-sea/362631/conocophillips-north-sea-norway-uk-tommeliten/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos