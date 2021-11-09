US infrastructure bill ‘screams bullish for oil’ as crude futures post back-to-back session gains





Oil futures rose on Monday, bouncing off losses from last week to post back-to-back gains, as investors applauded adoption of a US $ 1 trillion infrastructure spending program and that Saudi Arabia has increased the prices of crude exports.

West Texas Intermediate crude for December delivery CL00, + 0.76% CLZ21, + 0.76% rose 66 cents, or 0.8%, to $ 81.93 per barrel on New York Mercantile Exchange. The US benchmark fell 2.8% last week, January Brent crude BRN00, + 0.36% BRNF22, + 0.36%, the global benchmark, gained 69 cents, or 0.8%, to settle at $ 83.43 a barrel on ICE Futures Europe after falling 1.2% last time this week.

Both contracts ended Monday at their highest level since November 2, according to FactSet data.

When the market saw oil prices fall after the OPEC + meeting last week, most observers knew this was an overreaction and that prices were expected to fall. recover quickly because there were no surprises to justify the drop, said Louise Dickson, senior oil markets analyst at Rystad. , in a note.

Global oil market conditions have become more optimistic after last week’s meeting of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies, which saw producers defy the pressure to scale up planned production increases, she declared.

OPEC + also has trouble pumping [oil] as promised, according to an S&P Global Platts poll released on Monday. OPEC + crude oil production rose 480,000 barrels per day in October, but only half of the group’s members actually increased production last month, according to the survey.

The 19 OPEC + members with production quotas totaled 600,000 barrels per day below their allocations for the month, bringing compliance to 113.21%, according to the survey.

Demand for oil is expected to rise following the $ 1 trillion infrastructure bill passed by Congress on Friday night, Dickson said.

This US infrastructure bill screams up for oil, Dickson wrote.

Meanwhile, a move by Saudi state-owned oil company Saudi Aramco to raise export crude prices added to the bullish tone, analysts said.

Aramco on Friday night more than doubled the premium Asian consumers would pay from December next month for its flagship Arab Light crude to $ 2.70 a barrel above the average Platts Dubai and DME Oman prices. Aramco has also raised the prices of its US light crude sales to $ 1.75 per barrel above the Argus Sour Crude Index, which reflects the mid-sour crude of the US Gulf Coast. , and reduced the discounts it offers consumers in Northern Europe and the Mediterranean to $ 0.30 a barrel less. than the prices of ICE Brent.

Read more: Saudi Aramco raises official selling prices amid tensions

The price increases are much higher than market expectations and give a bullish signal for tight supply, said Warren Patterson, head of commodities strategy at ING, in a note. OPEC’s consistent approach to production increases to 400,000 barrels per day per month and higher demand for oil in world markets appear to have contributed to the increase in prices.

Oil traders also assessed the latest data on China’s crude oil imports, which fell below the 9 million barrels per day mark to a 39-month low at 8.94 million barrels per day. day in October, according to an S&P Global Platts report on Monday, citing data from the General Administration of Customs. The drop came as public and private refiners slowed their purchases in the face of high oil prices, the report said.

At the same time, analysts are looking for clues as to whether the Biden administration, whose calls for OPEC + to speed up production increases were ignored last week, will exploit the United States’ strategic oil reserve. Analysts said a decision on such a move would likely come after the latest short-term energy outlook from Energy Information Administrations was released on Tuesday.

In Nymex’s other energy trades, December gasoline RBZ21, + 1.32% gained nearly 0.1% to $ 2.322 per gallon and December fuel oil HOZ21, + 0.72% added 0 , 5% at $ 2,467 per gallon.

Natural gas futures fell for the second straight session, with December contract NGZ21, -6.41% down 1.6% to $ 5.427 per million UK thermal units.

See also: Biden administration says it is considering replacement of Line 5 oil and gas pipeline

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.marketwatch.com/story/u-s-infrastructure-bill-screams-bullish-for-oil-as-crude-futures-rise-11636378923 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos