UK Weather: Arctic -2C Explosion and Snow Forecast after Tropical Storm Wanda





Strong winds and heavy rain are expected to hit the UK before snow this weekend, with temperatures dropping to minus 2 degrees Celsius.

The UK is expected to be impacted by the wreckage of Tropical Storm Wanda starting today (Tuesday 9th November), which will be accompanied by strong rain and windswept gusts and more showers later last week.

Meteorologists at the Bureau of Meteorology aren’t expecting the floods that have led to multiple weather warnings over the past week, but umbrellas and raincoats should be kept nearby, MirrorOnline reports.

Meteorologist Dan Harris said: “Tropical storm Wanda is not far from the UK, so it could indirectly affect the forecast for early next week.”

The storm is heading eastward towards England across the Atlantic and is losing power as it moves. This means that it may no longer be classified as a tropical storm when it arrives.

Tropical Storm Wanda is moving across the Atlantic Ocean and will bring wet and windy conditions (Image: WXCharts)

But even this week, the storm can still bring a lot of rain and the wind can still wreak havoc on roads and railroads.

Weather forecaster Aidan McGivern said there is uncertainty about the impact the Wanda will have and it will depend on how it reacts to the jet stream.

The start of the new week is bright, he said, but areas of clouds, wind and rain will shift from the west.

There is some uncertainty as it relates to a region of low pressure moving towards Iceland. It is likely that Wanda will be picked up by the jet stream, and if the energy generated by Wanda interacts with the jet stream in a certain way, the jet stream will be further amplified.

There is also an area of ​​low pressure development near Florida that moves north. Essentially, what we’re getting is a tropical storm, another cyclone, and a jet stream interacting in complex ways over the next few days.”

Snow covered Bristol in January 2021 (Image: Ben Birchall/PA Wire)

Temperatures are expected to plummet through next Monday, according to WXCharts, but many parts of the country may experience sub-zero temperatures and at the same time see about 2.5 centimeters of regular snowfall per day.

Northern Ireland and Scotland will initially see mild temperatures of around 2 or 3 degrees Celsius, but warmer weather in Scotland will change dramatically by November 22, with temperatures in the Highlands ranging from -3 to -4 degrees Celsius. expected to fall.

Scotland will feel the full sub-zero temperatures not expected to exceed minus zero, and a cold wave will move south.

Newcastle and Manchester will reach minus 1-2 degrees, and London and the southeast will see highs of 0 degrees.

UK forecast for the next 5 days

today:

The clouds have cleared and it is bright and very mild to the south. Clouds, rain and drizzle from Northern Ireland and southern Scotland gradually move towards Wales and northern England. Sunny spells and heavy rain showers in the north.

Tonight:

Fog in the South and later Northern Ireland and occasional rain or drizzle in many other central and southern regions. There will be spells and showers in the windy north.

Wednesday:

Cloudy and foggy rain or drizzle in many central and southern parts of England and Wales. It is bright in the far southeast. Sunny and a few showers to the north.

Views from Thursday to Saturday:

On a mostly dry Thursday, the fog clears and sunny skies follow. After that, rain and strong winds will affect many areas on Friday, followed by clear thunder and showers on Saturday.

