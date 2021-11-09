Biden the best team to tour the United States on a victory tour for a $ 1,000 billion infrastructure bill





WASHINGTON, Nov. 8 (Reuters) – President Joe Biden and senior cabinet officials take to the road to promote the $ 1 trillion infrastructure bill passed by Congress last week, as they explain when and where Americans can expect to see some of the funds in their own communities.

White House advisers are planning a bipartisan signing ceremony for the infrastructure bill as early as this week, after it got final passage Friday night when Democrats who control the House of Representatives ended months of quarrels and approved it. Read more

Biden is also lobbying lawmakers to approve a separate climate and safety net package known as the Build Back Better plan. It is estimated at around $ 1.75 trillion and has been the subject of fierce debate on Capitol Hill.

It’s going to be a tough fight. It’s not over yet, as the saying goes, but I feel great, and I think people are starting to realize it’s important to do this, ”Biden told reporters on Monday.

Biden will travel to the Port of Baltimore on Wednesday to promote the infrastructure bill and visit places where “the need is and the action is,” Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg said during the daily press briefing of the White House Monday.

Buttigieg and Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm, Home Secretary Deb Haaland, Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Michael Regan and Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo are also deployed across the country.

“In the coming weeks, these members and other senior officials will travel to Red States, Blue States, Big Cities, Small Towns, Rural Areas, Tribal Communities and more to translate what this agreement means for real people across the country, ”said a white man. the source of the house said.

A source from the Democratic National Committee told Reuters that the party would unveil a slogan based on the bill: “Democrats have delivered.”

The bill sends tens of billions of dollars to federal and state agencies for bridge and highway repairs, new broadband and public transportation projects, and will fund a network of electric vehicle charging stations across the country.

“A lot of this sells for itself,” said Buttigieg, “because communities never needed to be persuaded that their bridge needed fixing or that their airports needed an upgrade. … They tried to convince Washington to catch up with them.

This gives Biden and the Democrats much needed good news after the poll numbers for the president fell. Republicans made gains in the local election last week, winning the governor’s office in Virginia and coming closer than expected in heavily Democratic New Jersey.

The White House victory tour will feature posts on African-American and Spanish-speaking media and partnerships with unions, business groups, and state and local leaders.

The DNC source said that while the infrastructure bill is an important step, Democrats must then pass Biden’s social security and climate spending plan.

“Voters have short memories. They have already forgotten the CARES law (COVID-19 relief program). They will forget a bridge that was built or a highway that was repaired, but they will remember the monthly child tax credit payment. necessary for us to pass this, ”the source said.

