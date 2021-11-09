Opening of U.S. land border leads Canadians to head south





We were just happy that Canadians could finally come to America and Americans could come to Canada. We are almost back to normal, said Donna Rodomski of West St. Paul, Man. She and her husband John stopped by the duty-free store in Pembina, North Dakota to purchase gasoline on the way to their winter home in Mesa, Arizona.

At the Pembina-Emerson border post, around 20 cars were lined up awaiting entry into the United States on Monday morning, November 8. The border opened at midnight Monday after being closed since March 2020. Travelers expected by some Canadians who had prepared to enter the United States, the crossing saw a steady trickle of travelers heading to the states.

Many of the Canadian travelers who stopped to refuel at the Pembina duty free store were snowbirds heading to vacation homes in places like Arizona and Texas for the first time in over a decade. ‘a year.

Winnipeg is cold in winter. Cold and miserable, said Sheldon Liebrecht, who stopped en route from Winnipeg to Arizona. He plans to stay in Arizona for the next five months.

Last winter, Canadians were allowed to travel to the United States by air, while the land border remained closed. John and Donna Rodomski still managed to reach their winter home in Mesa through the loophole. They were delighted to be able to cross the border with their own vehicle this year.

Were happy campers, said Donna Rodomski.

Last year we had to charter a plane to get to Grand Forks and our car was put on a tractor-trailer and hauled down, said John Rodomski. A commercial driver could cross the border, but we couldn’t, but we could cross by plane.

The Rodomskis expected the wait at the border to be a few hours, but said it only took 20 minutes to cross the Pembina-Emerson crossing.

We know people who were at the border at midnight thinking there would be crazy queues. Talk about waiting for Christmas like children, said John Rodomski.

Saskatchewan residents Jeff Leach and Angela Knight stop in Grand Forks en route to Florida after the US border reopens on Monday, November 8, 2021. Eric Hylden / Grand Forks Herald

Angela Knight, en route to Port St. Lucie, Fla. From Lumsden, Sask., With her husband Jeff Leach, said the Neche-Gretna border crossing was just as fast. The couple came to the United States before the land border opened to buy their Florida home, but the trip was expensive and time consuming. In Canada, patients must pay for PCR tests, which can cost more than 200 Canadian dollars ($ 160).

It was really, really expensive to do it that way with COVID testing. It cost a little more money and a lot more time, Knight said.

Norman Klippenstein was another Manitoba resident who chose to drive rather than fly when heading south. He was also en route to Phoenix, Arizona, first for a family reunion and then to travel to the southern United States.

We decided to drive instead of flying because we were so tired of the hassle. I’m so happy to get away from Canada because I was a little behind the United States, Klippenstein said.

Pembina Water Tower

Further east, no sign of Canadian traffic was immediately visible Monday morning in Roseau, Minnesota, or on National Highway 310 between Roseau and the Manitoba border about 10 miles north.

U.S. customs and border protection passage north of Roseau also appeared calm. This is probably not surprising, given the sparsely populated nature of southeastern Manitoba.

Still, nearby border communities such as Roseau and Warroad benefit visitors to Manitoba, and reopening the U.S. border to non-essential Canadian travel is a welcome step, Roseau Mayor Dan Fabian said.

This is great news, Fabian said Monday morning. There are a lot of things that are needed here for our Canadian neighbors, and there is a lot of stuff here that they can enjoy, use and enjoy and so on. It’s good for our local economy and it’s nice to have people around.

I think it’s a really big step, and I was looking forward to it, obviously, added Fabian. I feel like maybe this is one more step in the right direction to get to a better place with the pandemic and all the obstacles that have occurred.

In Lancaster, Minnesota, four Canadian vehicles pulled up at noon Monday at the Bernstrom Oil Convenience Store on US Highway 59, said Sarah Lenhart, a store employee for five years.

Three were non-essential travelers, said Lenhart, including four girls traveling south to see their families a six-hour drive away. The fourth was an essential worker who traveled to Lancaster for his work.

There were no Canadian vehicles at the convenience store when the Herald pulled up shortly before noon Monday. Lancaster is approximately 11 miles south of the Manitoba border.

To enter the United States, Canadian travelers must be fully vaccinated and provide proof of vaccination upon entering the country.

Stuart Adam of Stonewall, Man., Refuels his vehicle in Pembina as he and his wife, Shelly, make their first trip to the United States in 20 months during the border closure. Eric Hylden / Grand Forks Herald

Entry was easy, said Stuart Adam. He and his wife Shelly, who traveled from Stonewall, Manitoba, came to the United States to shop and visit casinos.

It was very easy to get in, said Adam. Very nice young guy at the border, happy, smiling. In Canada, not so much.

The couple are more worried about returning to Canada at the end of their stay.

I have to produce a test before I can return to Canada or I risk being subject to quarantine rules, Adam said.

The Government of Canada requires anyone entering the country to provide proof of a negative molecular test performed no more than 72 hours prior to entry. Rapid antigenic tests are not accepted. The Adams plan to take their re-entry tests in Grand Forks, where the tests are free.

For many Canadians, the return requirements are enough of a deterrent to prevent them from crossing the border. On Monday morning, a reporter from the Herald was invited to speak on Connecting Winnipeg, a Canadian radio show, to discuss testing requirements. Most listeners who called, emailed and texted host Hal Anderson indicated that they had no plans to cross the border right away due to the cost of the tests required to get back to the Canada and other concerns about COVID-19.

Callers to the show questioned the value of testing in Canada for a weekend in Grand Forks. Some Canadians crossing the border may need to take a test in their home province before crossing the border, in order to take the test required to return home.

“I don’t understand how you can take a test in Winnipeg, be negative, go out to Grand Forks for a day and come back,” a caller said. “Does that mean you’re still negative?” “

Anderson said he would wait to travel to the area, based on Grand Forks County’s vaccination rate of just over 56%. In Manitoba, 83.9% of eligible Manitoba residents received two doses of a vaccine.

Herald reporter Adam Kurtz contributed to this report.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.grandforksherald.com/news/7274226-U.S.-land-border-opening-brings-Canadians-eager-to-head-south The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos