Placebo Confirms Massive UK Tour in 2022 – How to Buy Tickets





Rock band Placebo has confirmed tours in England, Scotland and Wales for November and December 2022.

There are a total of 13 dates for Brian Molko and Stefan Olsdal to tour in support of their new album ‘Never Let Me Go’, which will be released on March 25, 2022.

Portsmouth will be the starting point for the tour on November 19, 2022, ending in Birmingham on December 8, 2022.

It will be the placebo’s first UK headline tour in five years.

🔊 Just announced 🔊Placebo (@PLACEBOWORLD) has confirmed their massive UK tour for November and December 2022!

🎟 Ticket Open Wednesday, November 17th 09:00 >> https://t.co/6iN9dfdGQ9 pic.twitter.com/ovmTFVXf3u

— ticketmasteruk (@TicketmasterUK) How to get tickets for Placebo’s 2022 UK Tour on 9 November 2021

Tickets can be purchased through Ticketmaster from 9am on Wednesday, November 17th.

Where will placebos perform for their UK tour in 2022?

November 18 – Portsmouth Guild Hall, Portsmouth

November 19 – Brighton Center, Brighton

November 21 – Liverpool Olympia, Liverpool

November 22 – O2 Victoria Warehouse, Manchester

November 24 – Motorpoint Arena, Cardiff

November 26 – O2 Academy Brixton, London

November 27 – O2 Academy Brixton, London

November 29 – De Montfort Hall, Leicester (b.

November 30 – O2 Academy Leeds, Leeds

December 2 – O2 City Hall, Newcastle

December 3 – O2 Academy Glasgow, Glasgow

December 7 – Corn Exchange, Cambridge

December 8 – O2 Academy Birmingham, Birmingham

Tickets can be purchased for all these events through Ticketmaster.

