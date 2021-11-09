Iran says its air defense clashed with two US drones in recent exercise





Iran claimed that a US Reaper and Global Hawk drone approached Iranian airspace in a recent exercise and that Iran activated its sophisticated air defenses to warn drones not to continue on. their flight path. According to Fars News, who generally represents the regime, the incident occurred while Iran was carrying out its Zulfiqar military exercise. An MQ-9 Reaper and an MQ-4 Global Hawk were spotted by Iranian radar apparently entering the “air defense identification area”.

While under full observation of the country’s integrated air defense network from miles away … The report notes that the drones, which have a flight range of thousands of miles, “have changed their route no longer. approach the borders of the Islamic Republic of Iran after air defense determined to intercept and warn ”.

The Global Hawk is a large American whale-like surveillance drone. Iran shot dead one in June 2019 amid mounting tensions. The drone would cost between $ 100 million and $ 200 million, depending on its configuration. It can be configured as a Triton model or as a BAMS-D version which performs extensive maritime surveillance. The Reaper on the other hand can be armed and is similar to an American Predator. Both drones have their origins in the 1990s and have been flying for decades and play a key role in the United States’ global war on terrorism. Both are too slow for modern air defenses and can be seen on radar, like the type Iran uses with its 3rd Khordad air defense system. US armed and surveillance drones are generally not well suited to contested airspace, one of the problems that US drone programs have faced as the US transitioned to face close rivals, or even to regional powers like China.

The United States has other stealth spy drones. Iran was able to intercept one of them, the RQ-170 Sentinel, and shoot it down over Iran in 2011. The embarrassing incident led the United States to demand the return of the drone. . Iran did not make the drone in the shape of a flying wing and instead inverted it and made a bunch of its own drones based on the American model.

Iran helped the Houthi rebels target and apparently shoot down US Reaper drones over Yemen in June and August 2019. At the time, it was not clear how the Houthis obtained the ability to target US drones, but Iran has been providing the Houthis with missiles and drones since 2015.

An American Predator unmanned drone, armed with a missile, stands on the tarmac of the Kandahar military airport. (Credit: MASSOUD HOSSAINI / POOL / REUTERS) In 2019, the United States accused Iran and Iranian-backed Houthi rebels of firing surface-to-air missiles at American Reaper drones twice in June . An incident took place on June 6. Iran often follows US military and naval flights in the Gulf. Iran said it tracked a P-8 in the downing of the Global Hawk in June 2019. It is also likely trying to track US Reaper and Global Hawk flights from Al-Dhafra base in the United Arab Emirates. . Iran has also used its own drones to fly over US aircraft carriers and harass US ships. In July 2019, an American ship, the USS Boxer, shot down an Iranian drone that was harassing the ship. In July 2021, Iran used a drone to attack a commercial tanker in the Gulf of Oman, killing two crew members. Iran claimed in early November that it had sent a helicopter to attack an oil tanker and prevent American “piracy” in the Gulf. The recent Iran Zulfiqar exercise included the use of drones and also exercises with the military. Iran said it flew Mirage and F-4 fighters during the exercise, as well as P-3 reconnaissance planes. The Mirage fighters were apparently the ones Iran received from Iraq in the 1991 Gulf War, when the Iraqi Air Force sent missiles to Iran to prevent destruction. The F-4s are American devices sold to the Pahlavi regime in the 1970s. Iran also said it used Navy helicopters and tanks in the recent exercise. Admiral Amir Seyed Mahmoud Mousavi, spokesperson for the joint exercise Zulfiqar 1400, announced that: “This exercise took place with the implementation of various military scenarios in the operational zone with an area of ​​more than ‘one million square meters.

The objective of the exercise was to improve Iran’s capabilities along the coast. He was also practicing operating further from the coast. This included the use of drones and assessments of the “accuracy and destructive power of coastal, naval and air missile systems.” Iran says it has continued to build new weapons based on local designs. “In addition, the manifestation of military authority as a powerful arm of the sacred system of the Islamic Republic of Iran in the south-eastern region of the country and ensuring the security of investments in this region, including our presence in the international and distant open waters, ”he added. the exercise spokesperson said.

