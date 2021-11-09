American Airlines Carries 40,000 Passengers To United States, Prepares For More As Borders Open





American Airlines (AAL) welcomed 150 international flights on Monday as the United States opened its borders to non-nationals fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

“We are seeing fantastic demand, 40,000 customers are coming to the United States today,” American Airlines President Robert Isom told Yahoo Finance Live.

“People want to hit the road,” Isom said, predicting that the push would continue until 2022. “There are families and grandparents who haven’t seen children for a long time. ‘business that really wants to go out and connect with customers, you know, it’s all over the place. “

New CDC guidelines require non-citizen travelers to provide proof that they have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19 before boarding a flight to the United States. All passengers, including U.S. citizens, must test negative for COVID-19 within three days of flight departure.

American, like other airlines, is providing tools on its website and app to help passengers comply with new COVID requirements.

“It’s really simple to use. It gives you great confidence that you’re doing whatever you need to do. And so really I recommend people to go out there, download the VerFly app, and we’ll make sure that you ‘go where you want to go with everything you need,’ Isom promised.

American Airlines bookings jump “60% from UK”

Latin America and Europe are key to America’s international recovery, and reservations surged in September when the Biden administration announced that America’s borders would open to foreigners. “We saw bookings increase immediately overnight by around 60% from the UK and over 70% from South America and this type of demand has continued,” Isom said.

Westminster Bridge and Elizabeth Big Ben Tower viewed at sunset, London England

Other US carriers are counting on a return of international travelers to help them return to profitability as airlines increase their flights for the holidays. Isom recently told investors, “We expect domestic leisure revenue to exceed 2019 levels in the fourth quarter and maintain this trend through 2022. International short-haul revenue is expected to follow the same trend.

The story continues

American is the world’s largest airline in terms of fleet and total passenger count, but legacy carriers and smaller airlines of all sizes say they need international travelers to emerge from the pandemic of COVID-19 that has decimated their industry.

Ed Bastian, CEO of Delta Air Lines (DAL), recently told Yahoo Finance that the airline expects to end the year with around 75% of its business restored, compared to 2019.

At United Airlines (UAL) the return of international travelers promises big returns. Raymond James analyst Savanthi Syth told Yahoo Finance that 50% of United’s earnings in 2019 were tied to international travel.

“If you look at their 2019 income, about 60% of their income was domestic, 40% international. But of that 60%, about 10 percentage points was domestic travel related to international travel. So in reality 50, they are around 50-50, Domestic International, ”she said.

Syth says American’s international sales in 2019 were between 25% and 30% of total revenue. The airline is planning 200 daily flights to international destinations this month and plans to increase the daily number to 300 early next year.

Isom said American is poised to profit from the travel rebound. “We see it coming. National travel, in particular leisure travel, has existed. Throughout the pandemic, we have waited for the reopening of the international, which is the case now,” he said. he said, adding that the last piece of the puzzle was to bring business travelers back into the air.

“I fully anticipate that by the end of 2022, business travel will be back to where it was before,” Isom predicted. “And that’s good news for American Airlines,” he said with a smile.

Adam Shapiro is co-presenter of Yahoo Finance Live.

