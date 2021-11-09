EU citizens are more likely to experience rough sleep in the UK than others | Homeless





According to a study by Crisis, a homeless charity, EU citizens living in the UK are almost three times more likely to experience a rough night’s sleep than the general population.

The joint research project led by Heriot-Watt University and the Institute for Public Policy is the first to examine the scale, causes and effects of homelessness experienced by homeless people in the European Economic Area (EEA). house in England.

It turns out that unemployment is the main reason Europeans living in the UK become homeless. Of all homeless people across the UK, 22,200 are originally from EEA countries, about 9% of the total. According to the study, EEA citizens in the UK have been disproportionately affected by unemployment in the past 18 months.

rough sleeper chart

In March 2020, before the pandemic, 25% of the homeless EEA population was unemployed. This number jumped to 52% in the winter. Nearly half of those who have recently suffered from sleep deprivation cited job loss and financial hardship as the cause.

For homeless Europeans in employment, precarious and exploitative work was a common problem, with 28% of people working without a contract or having to endure unacceptable conditions of employment, such as abusive employers. In many cases, wages were paid below the minimum wage or not paid at all.

For those with recent homelessness, nearly half had no income and t87% lived below the standard poverty line.

rough sleeper chart 2

Crisis CEO Jon Sparkes said: This study highlights the fact that this foundation does not exist for many who have made the UK their home. Unacceptable people, originally from other European countries, are experiencing homelessness here and have no access to the support system if things like job loss or health problems arise.

They want to contribute to the community and given the current shortage of manpower in some industries, allowing people to do so will not only make a difference in our country, it will also make a difference for these individuals and enable them to leave the homeless. . good back.

The study also identified certain barriers to support, including rules limiting access and eligibility for housing and welfare assistance.

The crisis is urging governments to provide emergency lodging and specialized employment assistance packages. Researchers say they need around $32 million in funding for long-term expert support for EEA citizens living in the UK and experiencing rough sleep. The charity is also urging the government to live up to its promise to put an end to everyone’s rough sleep by 2024.

One EU rough sleeper who took part in the study said: I worked for one person for 7 months, where I slept and got food. But I didn’t get any money. I didn’t get paid even after working for 7 months. So it was very difficult to have to live on the street.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theguardian.com/society/2021/nov/09/eu-citizens-more-likely-to-experience-rough-sleeping-in-uk-than-others The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos