The UK livestock sector is making good progress towards its antibiotic use targets.





The publication, published today, summarizes that the first year is progressing towards a second antibiotic use target spanning 2021-2024.

A summary report from the UK-based organization Responsible Use of Medicines in Agriculture Alliance (RUMA) covers ten sectors: aquaculture, pigs, poultry and ruminants. It highlights where goals have already been achieved or are being maintained, and where challenges remain.

The four-year target cycle is still too early to provide accurate data for some sectors, but if data is available, it represents good first-year progress despite the challenges of the global pandemic and the UK leaving the EU.

This one-year review presents the first annual progress update on the Second Target Task Force (TF2) goals across all UK livestock sectors for data collection, antibiotic use, use of preventive measures such as vaccines and training, and development of livestock. provide. industry initiatives.

The latest target builds on the successful implementation of the last target announced in 2017 and has helped cut antibiotic sales in half to treat UK farm animals and achieve the fifth lowest usage in Europe, with only the Nordic market likely to be lower. RUMA said.

Poultry Data RUMA Targets Task Force Report 2021 Industry Faces Serious Challenges

However, RUMA noted that the unprecedented nature of the past year has created serious industry problems, including supply chain resource and infrastructure problems, and labor difficulties.

“This unique situation has had far-reaching and varied impacts, some of which are not yet fully understood throughout the agricultural industry and its journey towards its goals.

As a result of these global and political influences, some sectors, such as hunting birds, have reduced production, while others, such as the pig sector, have experienced significant supply chain challenges as animals remain on farms for much longer than normal. This means that some of the reported figures are not representative of normal years of activity.

In addition, the process the sector has taken to achieve its objectives has inevitably been impacted in some cases, delaying the development and launch of key initiatives. The full impact this will have on the goals and how long it will take to feel, understand and address these impacts is not yet known. Likewise, the report shows that the beginnings of environmental problems related to global climate change have also had an impact in some sectors.

wise use of antibiotics

RUMA Chair Cat McLaughlin said it was important to emphasize that the goal is not toward zero antibiotic use. Antibiotics are needed when needed as a tool to treat sick animals and to improve and maintain animal welfare. Each sector will eventually reach a sustainable level below it, below which further reductions could negatively impact animal welfare. Efforts to sustain or continue reductions in most sectors for now are providing good results, but usage is expected to begin leveling or rebound in some cases where sustainable use is achieved.

She said strong data collation is a priority, especially in the ruminant sector, given the major challenges still ahead.

While industry-level data and figures are essential to illustrate a general direction and provide focus to sector activity, farm-level data are also important, enabling farmers to autonomously align themselves with their goals and objectives to achieve realistic and sustainable levels of responsible use. Allows you to set goals. Likewise, we know that global climate change remains an ongoing challenge for agriculture as we move forward.

Sales of antibiotics for veterinary use in the UK have fallen by more than half over the past six years.

The Veterinary Medicines Directorates (VMD) Veterinary Antibiotic Resistance and Sales Surveillance (UK-VARSS 2020) report was also released today. It shows that UK antibiotic sales to food producing animals have fallen 52% over the past six years.

Abigail Seager, Chief Executive Officer of the UK Veterinary Medicines Board (VMD) said: “Working closely with agricultural and veterinary experts, antibiotic use has declined significantly since 2014, and resistance is also declining.

This success is a testament to the collaboration between farmers and veterinarians in promoting the responsible use of antibiotics.

