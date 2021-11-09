Inflation: US wholesale prices hit record high in October | Business and Economy News





Prices continued to rise for US businesses in October, with inflation showing little sign of slowing down.

Prices continue to climb in the United States, with October marking a new record for wholesale inflation in the world’s largest economy.

The producer price index, which measures the prices charged by companies for the goods and services they sell, rose 8.6% in October compared to the same period a year ago, announced Tuesday the US Department of Labor.

This rate corresponded to that of September, which was the highest of all records dating back to 2010.

On a monthly basis, producer prices rose 0.6 percent in October.

After years of subdued inflation, prices have risen in the United States and around the world as economies shed COVID-19 restrictions, triggering supply shortages and bottlenecks.

In addition to raw material shortages, businesses in the United States are also struggling with near-record job openings and not enough workers to fill them.

To attract the few job seekers, many companies have chosen to increase wages and increase benefits. These costs, along with more expensive inputs, are increasingly passed on to consumers who find their dollar does not go so far these days.

Inflation is also clouding consumers’ outlook on the economy. The latest monthly consumer expectation survey from the Federal Reserve Bank of New York showed that Americans’ median inflation expectations for the coming year have hit an all-time high, while their perceptions of current and short finances household term is getting worse.

More than 60 percent of the increase in producer prices in October was due to a 1.2 percent rise in goods prices, mainly due to higher energy prices.

The pain was particularly acute at the pump, with gasoline prices rising 6.7% in October.

The world is in the throes of an energy crisis that has seen the prices of natural gas, petroleum, coal, petroleum and other fossil fuels skyrocket just as winter sets in in the northern hemisphere.

The US Energy Information Administration has warned that Americans are looking at their highest energy bills in years this winter to stay warm.

One area where businesses saw inflation slow slightly in October was food, with prices down 0.1% from the previous month.

Excluding food and energy, the basic producer price index was 6.2% higher in October than in the same period a year ago, and 0.4% higher than the previous month.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.aljazeera.com/economy/2021/11/9/inflation-us-wholesale-prices-hit-record-high-in-october The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos