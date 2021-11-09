Twitter Blue launched in US and New Zealand with expanded feature set – TechCrunch





Twitter’s premium subscription service, Twitter Blue, launches today in the United States as well as New Zealand, offering an expanded list of features designed to appeal to Twitter’s most engaged users. The service will be available on iOS, Android, and the web for $ 2.99 per month (or NZD $ 4.49). Twitter Blue first arrived this summer in Canada and Australia, giving followers a set of tools to organize their bookmarks, read Twitter threads in a clutter-free format, and quickly correct typos before posting. tweets, among others. Along with the expanded rollout, Twitter Blue will also allow early access to new features through the recently launched Twitter Labs, and it will feature ad-free news articles from hundreds of publishers, thanks to Twitter’s acquisition of Scroll in the spring.

And, as an added bonus, Twitter is bringing back Scroll’s news aggregator, Nuzzel, as a new feature called “Top Articles.”

Nuzzel had a small but dedicated user base, who had been disappointed that Twitter had shut down its favorite service after its takeover of Nuzzel’s parent company, Scroll. The service had acted as a missing retention layer for Twitter’s tweets by showing users what people you were connected with on Twitter were reading and sharing on the platform. It served as a more personalized way to tune in to what was being discussed compared to just scrolling through Twitter trends.

Today, Twitter says it will make that same feature available to Twitter Blue followers as Top Articles. The feature will allow users to see the most shared articles on their network in the last 24 hours.

The addition joins other now standard Twitter Blue offerings, including the ability to sort saved tweets (aka “bookmarks”) into folders for easier access, the ability to customize the Twitter theme, choose a custom application and display long Twitter feeds in a cleaned file. a distraction-free reading experience with just a touch.

And of course, Twitter Blue gives followers what comes closest to Twitter’s most requested feature – an “Edit” button – with its alternative, a “Cancel Tweet” button. This allows users to detect a typo and correct it before the tweet is fully published, but not correct tweets already live.

Twitter Blue also includes a few customization features including a theme, custom icons, and now the ability to customize the app’s bottom navigation tab with your own favorite Twitter destinations, like Twitter Spaces, Bookmarks, best articles, lists, monetization and the like. . This can make Twitter more personalized for you, but limits Twitter’s ability to place new features it wants to promote in key places in the app in the future.

Subscribers also have access to Twitter Labs, where Twitter will first launch its first experiments. At launch, Twitter Labs offers longer 10-minute video downloads from the web (instead of two minutes for non-subscribers) and the ability to pin favorite Direct Message (DM) conversations to the top of the box. reception, both being previously announced.

Another novelty is the possibility of reading press articles shared on Twitter without advertising or clutter. This feature is also enabled through Twitter’s acquisition of Scroll and works essentially the same as Scroll. The company has partnered with hundreds of publishers to provide a fast-loading, ad-free reading experience for Twitter Blue followers who click on the links they encounter on the platform. Notable names participating include The Washington Post, BuzzFeed and BuzzFeed News, Rolling Stone, Variety, Deadline, The Hollywood Reporter, IndieWire, Huffpost, The Atlantic, Insider, USA Today, MacRumors, BGR, Slate, Daily Beast, Miami Herald, Stylecaster, TV Line, Salon, Mother Jones, The Sacramento Bee, The Philadelphia Inquirer, SEJ and others.

When Twitter Blue members click on news links to these sites, the publisher itself provides the user with an ad-free reading experience, not Twitter. Currently, Twitter says it has 300 US-based sites operating on Twitter Blue, and “many more” will be arriving in the future.

Fast-loading, clutter-free articles is a feature offered by other tech giants, including Facebook with its Instant Articles and Google with AMP. But those earlier efforts have been controversial to lock publishers into the format, which could then dictate their visibility on the respective platform. They have also at times been criticized for not keeping their promises, such as increased monetization, and for offering publishers limited user data.

Twitter, however, touts its news reading feature as a way for subscribers to support their favorite sites, as a portion of the Twitter Blue subscription will go directly to participating publishers. The app will display a graph that shows you which sites have received payments based on your own readership and how much they have earned.

The plan, Twitter says, is to make micro-payments generate more revenue than advertisements.

“Our goal is for each site to generate 50% more per person than it did to serve ads to that person,” said Tony Haile, senior director of products at Twitter, when introducing the feature. “At Twitter, we recognize that good public conversation requires a thriving journalistic ecosystem. So with Blue, we’re not just trying to make the Internet better for subscribers, but also better Internet for journalism, ”he added.

But these micro-payments may not go far enough in terms of replacing the potential monetization that results from having readers visit a site directly, where they will not only come across advertisements, but also other promotions and initiatives. a site has to offer – like subscriptions, free and paid newsletters, event tickets, or anything the publisher may want to put in front of their audience. Twitter Blue readers may also not be able to re-circulate the site like web visitors do, which decreases overall engagement.

Twitter notes that some of the features of Twitter Blue will vary by market and platform at launch.

Top Articles is initially available on Android and on the desktop at launch. Personalization features like icons and app themes are iOS only, as are personalized navigation and pinned DM conversations. Support for longer video downloads from the web is obviously only for desktops.

With today’s launch, Twitter Blue is now available in the United States, Canada, Australia, and New Zealand. The company has announced its intention to offer the subscription in other markets, but could not comment on those plans at this time.

