Donaldson said the UK and EU are unlikely to reach an agreement on the NI protocol.





DUP President Jeffrey Donaldson said he expects the UK government to take unilateral action and trigger Article 16 as the UK and EU are unlikely to reach an agreement on the Northern Ireland Protocol.

He said he doesn’t think there will be any positive outcome in terms of an agreed-upon solution if the EU comes forward and puts a firmer proposal on the table and not a more realistic one.

The feeling I have is that the talks are now heading towards a conclusion one way or another. He said pulling this out makes no sense and we must not forget that the protocol continues to work every day and harms the economy.

Ireland and the EU expect the UK to trigger Article 16 of the Northern Ireland Protocol in the next few weeks, which will effectively halt the operation of the Northern Ireland Protocol, which is part of the Brexit withdrawal agreement. Customs and regulatory boundaries in the Irish Sea.

Union members oppose the protocol and repeatedly urged its replacement.

In an interview with reporters in Belfast on Tuesday, Donaldson defended the UK’s right to trigger Article 16, saying that it was the right and agreed mechanism for the UK government to have an emergency plan and that the UK was perfectly qualified to trigger it.

He said he didn’t want to get into a situation where a trade war broke out between the UK and the European Union, he didn’t think the outcome would be in anyone’s interest, and he criticized reports that the EU is preparing Britain’s retaliatory action. Article 16 was invoked.

I think it’s unfortunate that the EU is stepping up its investigation and talking about contingency plans and the possibility of a trade war.

That doesn’t imply that they are truly involved in finding a solution here.

Solutions and Reliability

North Korea’s First Minister Paul Givan and Deputy Minister Michel O’Neill attended a virtual meeting with Rod Frost, the UK’s chief Brexit negotiator, on the 20th (local time).

Later, Ms ONeill told Sir Frost that she had made it clear to Sir Frost that it was time to reduce the investigation and that the wider community wanted a solution and wanted the protocol to work. That language, indeed the inflammatory language of the British government and the DUP, is now pouring into our streets and now we see street disorder where no one wants it.

She also said she had asked the British government to remove the threat of triggering Article 16. Because that’s not what the majority of political parties want, it’s what the wider business community wants.

What we need to look for, she said, is solutions and stability, not to clarify instability, uncertainty, and all the times that arises from it.

But my assessment from today’s conversation warns of everything I’m talking about, with the fact that this is David Frost, who negotiated the protocol and is currently trying to renegotiate the protocol. But his statement today was clearly on the line of the meeting. They said they wanted to keep looking for a solution and didn’t want to trigger Article 16.

But once again, beware that this is the person who actually negotiated in the first place.” Additional reporting PA

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.irishtimes.com/news/ireland/irish-news/unlikely-uk-and-eu-will-reach-agreement-over-ni-protocol-says-donaldson-1.4724019 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos