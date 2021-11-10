U.S. Capitol riot panel subpoena controversial Trump aide





The Congressional committee investigating the January 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol issued subpoenas to 10 other allies of Donald Trump, including former senior adviser Stephen Miller and the press secretary to the former president in the White House, Kayleigh McEnany.

In the latest sign that the panel is stepping up its investigation into the former president and his allies, the House select committee investigating the attack said on Tuesday it was demanding files and testimony from several other people associated with the attack. Trump administration and the 2020 presidential campaign.

Miller, who rose quickly in the early days of the Trump administration from a junior member of the Senate to presidential confidant and prominent White House spokesman, was one of the main architects of some of the toughest immigration policies in the world. Trump, including the ban on migrants from Muslim countries. McEnany, now an on-air Fox News commentator, was Trump’s last publicist, frequently blocking the horns with the media.

The Jan.6 committee said it was investigating Miller’s public allegations of voter fraud in last November’s election, as well as his efforts to get state officials to overturn the results. Lawmakers cited McEnany’s multiple allegations of electoral fraud, adding that she had also been with Trump on January 6 as events on Capitol Hill unfolded.

The installment of 10 subpoenas came just a day after the committee announced it was subpoenaing six other people, including Trump’s former national security adviser Michael Flynn and Jason Miller, one of the most close associates of the former president.

The violent January 6 riot interrupted Joe Biden’s certification of Electoral College victory and left five people dead. At least two police officers who responded to the attacks committed suicide later in the month.

In addition to McEnany and Miller – two of the most recognizable faces on Trump’s West Wing – the committee said Tuesday it had issued subpoenas to several former White House staff, including Nicholas Luna, Molly Michael, Benjamin Williamson, Christopher Liddell, John McEntee, Keith Kellogg, Cassidy Hutchinson and Kenneth Klukowski.

Among those summoned to appear on Monday included Bill Stepien, Trump’s campaign manager, in addition to Flynn, who admitted to lying about contacts with a Russian diplomat and was indicted in connection with the Robert Mueller investigation before being pardoned by the former president last November.

Bernard Kerik, former New York police commissioner and close ally of Rudy Giuliani, former New York mayor and Trump’s personal lawyer, has also been subpoenaed.

Other people who were subpoenaed on Monday included John Eastman, a Conservative lawyer who informed Trump then Vice President Mike Pence could single-handedly reverse the November election results, and Angela McCallum , a campaign worker who allegedly encouraged state officials to reject the presidential election results.

“In the days leading up to the January 6 attack, the former president’s closest allies and advisers waged a campaign of disinformation about the elections and planned ways to stop the Electoral College’s vote count.” said Bennie Thompson, a Democratic congressman who chairs the committee.

Thompson said lawmakers “need to know all the details of their efforts to overturn the election, including who they were talking to in the White House and Congress, what ties they had to the rallies that turned into a riot and who had it all. paid ” .

Letters sent to people asked them to provide documents by November 23 and to appear before the committee for depositions scheduled for later this month and early December.

The subpoenas are the latest in a series of demands made by the congressional committee as it expands its investigation into the former president, his allies and supporters.

Last month, the House of Representatives voted in favor of the detention of Steve Bannon, another Trump confidante, for contempt of Congress for his refusal to comply with a subpoena to cooperate with the committee. The case has been referred to the US Department of Justice.

advised

Trump objected to the committee’s work, filing a lawsuit last month in federal court in an attempt to block the release of his presidential records. He sued the committee and the United States National Archives, saying that nearly 50 documents relating to his presidency could be withheld under “executive privilege,” a legal standard that allows the president and other officials to l executive to keep certain communications confidential.

On the morning of January 6, Trump encouraged crowds of his supporters at a “Stop the Steal” rally on the National Mall to march towards the Capitol. He added: “We are fighting like hell and if you don’t fight like hell you will have no country.”

Trump was impeached in January on a charge of “inciting insurgency” for his role in the mob turmoil, but was later exonerated in a Senate trial after just seven Republican lawmakers voted for condemn him.

The House committee, which was formed after the impeachment trial, has seven Democratic members. Only two Republicans who have publicly broken with their party because of his allegiance to Trump – Liz Cheney of Wyoming and Adam Kinzinger of Illinois – sit on the panel.

Marsh Notes

Rana Foroohar and Edward Luce discuss every Monday and Friday the main themes at the intersection of money and power in American politics. Subscribe to the newsletter here

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.ft.com/content/f27f8161-216d-4dfc-ac4a-4e35788e7adf The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos