



They are the agents of our two partitions and 10 states: one hundred dead luminaries rendered in statues of marble or bronze, two from each state, like a famous Noah’s ark.

They’re posed throughout the United States Capitol building, standing or sitting for ages, away from battles that could have some of them kicked off the premises and transported to obscure storage.

Right now, California is preparing to fight over who should be its luminaries. This is not trivial; choice becomes an official measure of who we think we are and what we think we are or should aspire to be California.

These statues are a civic version of the all-star roster of our best citizens and heroes. And who does California already have in the game? Ronald Reagan, the president of Gipper, and Junipero Serra, the Catholic saint and founder of the California mission system who, in the quest to save their souls, too often cost Native Americans their land, their native practices and their lives.

Last year, a statue of Serra was shot down in Los Angeles Olvera Street by activists, roped up like a rodeo calf, and torn from a pedestal where it had been standing since 1932. It was then fairly clear that Serra’s statue was more than 3,000 kilometers from Washington, DC, could also be heading for a fall.

Did they get used to our heroic monuments turning in and out of favor, and wondering if our statues should or could be the greatest ever? Or just the greats of their time?

Poor Thomas Starr King. In 1931, he and Serra became the first two statues on the California Capitol. He too was a man of God, a Universalist minister who came to California in 1860, when she was at the heart of history, viciously torn in her sympathies, Lincoln won the state by just 700 votes in 1860. If the state and its worldly possessions escaped with the secessionists, it could change the outcome of the civil war.

King was a bit of a man, five foot zero, but although I only weigh 120 pounds, he promised that when I’m crazy I weigh a ton. He spent the remaining four years living across California to keep the state in the Union and defend the rights of Chinese and black Americans. Over the summer, Harvard magazine quoted an anonymous black historian as saying that King was perhaps the only truly anti-racist white Californian of his time. His persuasive speech won over crowds of ten to twenty thousand people.

When he died in 1864, the year the Statuary Hall of Fame began in Washington, California declared three days of mourning. In a state of less than half a million people, 20,000 of them attended his funeral. Keep my memory green, he had whispered on his deathbed. A peak in Yosemite is named after him. His Capitol statue, which received the boot in 2006 by the state legislature in favor of a bronze Ronald Reagan, is now in Sacramento. But who remembers him now? Should every Eternal Statue have an expiration date?

The Thomas Starr Kings statue, seen on the United States Capitol in 2006, was moved to Sacramento when the likeness of former President Reagans took Kings’ place.

(Manuel Balce Ceneta / Associated Press)

Serra survived King in part because he was canonized in 2015, and which politician wanted to take on this divine mojo? But when the Serras statue is more likely when than if that will stand on that empty pedestal in DC? Kings, again? If not, then who?

California is home to Nobel Prize winners and billionaire creators and artists from all walks of life. We are not lacking in grandeur. But a subject of the Capitol statues must meet two criteria: be dead and have the blessing of the state legislature and the governor.

In 1931, a Van Nuys woman described as a housewife and descendant of the seigneurial Sepulveda family received credit for inspiring women’s clubs and state notables to support the statues of Serra and King, such as the The Times reported, after examining the merits of a score. or more historical names. Temptingly, frustratingly, none of these names have been listed.

Who were they? How would they rate today? How many august bronze figurines do not have clay feet? Which character can withstand the scrutiny of the present, and be defensible in the future?

Someone, perhaps a Frenchman, is behind the phrase we know as No man is a hero to his valet, which means that no human greatness can survive scrutiny. . Maybe no man (or woman) can forever be a hero of the story either.

Yet some men whose demerits you think all agree are more than substantial find favor on this day. In 1931, the year the statues of Serra and King were placed in the United States Capitol, a statue of a man charged with treason but never tried: Jefferson Davis, President of Confederation. 1931 was 70 years after Davis dramatically resigned his Senate seat when his state seceded from the Union, and also the year Mississippi made him, in bronze, as one of its two emblematic figures of the Capitol, comparing him favorably to Abraham Lincoln as he did. No modern consternation has yet dislodged him.

Since 2000, states have been allowed to change their statues, so Reagan supplanted King. Nine Native American statues are or will soon be here, including Hawaiian King Kamehameha I and Oklahoma comedian Will Rogers, born in Cherokee territory. There are more statues of former Confederates than African Americans.

So who should California be? Who can stay there for the ages, and also resist them? Biddy Mason, born into slavery, became one of the richest and most philanthropic women in Los Angeles? Sally Ride, the first American woman in space? Isadora Duncan, an artist and feminist decades ahead of her time? Cesar Chavez, co-founder, with Dolores Huerta, of the revolutionary union United Farm Workers?

John Muir, who would have been a shoo-in as a seminal ecologist and naturalist, lost his chance by not being, as the Sierra Club he founded has said, immune to peddled racism. by many at the start of the conservation movement.

Our bench is deep. I have heard cries for Kobe Bryant, Joe DiMaggio, Steve Jobs, Ray Kroc, Earl Warren and Rabbi Edgar Magnin.

I have always favored Toypurina, the Tongva medicine woman who helped lead an uprising against the San Gabriel mission, and explained why: I am angry with the chaplains, and everyone in the mission, for living here on my native soil, for on the land of my ancestors and plundering our tribal domains.

If Serra gets the hook, one thing we shouldn’t do is put his replacement to a public vote. If you think the 2003 recall election, with its 135 candidates, was electoral madness, imagine the chaos that came with it.

That one question would stifle any serious question, bread and butter, dollars and cents on the ballot. Living candidates should line up with dead statuary candidates. It is quite possible that Californians will vote for Mickey Mouse or Marilyn Monroe.

Come to think of it, he …

Would it even have its place on the Capitol?

(Ricardo DeAratanha / Los Angeles Times)

