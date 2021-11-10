The EU will have no choice but to retaliate if the UK suspends the Northern Ireland Protocol.





Ireland’s Deputy Prime Minister has warned that the EU will “retaliate” if the UK threatens to end part of the Brexit deal with Northern Ireland in the future.

Tánaiste Leo Varadkar said Ireland has begun to “ditch” contingency preparations in case London acts unilaterally to suspend part of the so-called Northern Ireland Protocol.

Relations between London and Brussels have deteriorated rapidly as Britain seeks to rewrite its post-Brexit trade deal with Northern Ireland.

The deal, which Britain now calls “unsustainable”, agreed to preserve the landmark 1998 Good Friday Agreement that ended 30 years of sectarian conflict. All Protestant coalition parties in the region rejected the protocol, saying they would damage their position within the UK.

London said last month that Brussels had made insufficient concessions to reduce the impact of checks on goods traveling between the UK and Northern Ireland across the new customs border in the Irish Sea.

Varadkar told RTÉ radio on Tuesday that the European Commission may have to scrap its post-Brexit trade and cooperation agreements if the UK invokes Article 16 of the Protocol to unilaterally suspend key parts of the agreement.

But that hardline stance has divided the EU member states. Countries like France and Ireland are pushing for stronger measures, but EU officials and diplomats have ignored talk of a preemptive action against the UK. “It’s not there yet,” said one official.

Brexit Commissioner Maros Shefkovich will brief the EU ambassador on the MEP on Wednesday, ahead of a meeting with British Brexit Minister David Frost on Friday.

“I don’t think anyone wants to see the European Union terminating its trade and cooperation agreements with the United Kingdom, but I do believe that if the United Kingdom behaves in a way that withdraws from the Protocol, the European Union is withdrawing from the withdrawal agreement. Union has no other option than to do it. . . Answer me,” said Varadkar.

Legal experts say the UK’s decision to suspend part of the agreement with Northern Ireland would undermine the EU’s agreement to a zero tariff, zero quota trade agreement.

“If the UK pulls the plug on the substantive provisions of the withdrawal agreement, the EU could argue that it provides grounds for withdrawal. [the TCA]’ said Catherine Barnard, professor of EU law at the University of Cambridge.

Frost said the threshold had already been reached to justify the use of Article 16 because of the economic and political turmoil that the Protocol has caused since July.

A diplomat described Frost and Sefkovich’s meeting in Brussels last week as “cold” and “worst meeting”. . . They are just passing each other and talking.”

A senior EU diplomat said there was growing consensus among member states that Britain could not ‘business as usual’ if it relied on Article 16. “Short-term action has not been decided, but there will be discussions about a potential suspension of the TCA,” said one EU diplomat.

