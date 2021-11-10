Asylum seekers coming to the UK unaccompanied can find home in Falkirk





Asylum-seeking children coming to the UK unaccompanied can find a home in Falkirk, councilors agreed today.

Falkirk Councils’ education, children and youth executives have agreed that school districts must handle an unprecedented number of unaccompanied asylum seekers.

This is part of a national relocation plan that will help the Scottish Parliament relieve pressure on the Parliament of South East England, which is facing the arrival of a very large number of legally responsible.

There are currently around 5,000 unaccompanied children seeking asylum across the UK and 200 in Scotland.

Councilors have been told that most of the young people who arrive in the UK as asylum seekers are men aged 16-17.

More related articles

Sara Lacey, senior social worker at the Falkirks, told lawmakers: They must have experienced very difficult and traumatic living conditions, including time spent in refugee camps, separation from family members, victims of human trafficking, and physical and sexual abuse. can, and usually their basic needs are not. meeting

Supporting these young people isn’t just about providing accommodations and basic needs.

She told the committee that young people need support for learning and education and should prioritize their mental health and well-being.

More related articles

The national relocation plan helped facilitate the relocation of 1,582 children between 2016 and March 2021.

However, plans changed last year, resulting in a Rota system that operates as a single region across Scotland.

When Scotland takes unaccompanied children, Falkirk will take two with an absolute limit of 22 total.

Assemblyman Fiona Collie said: Ive looked at the numbers and in 2019 UNICEF estimated that there were 33 million displaced children worldwide and an additional 2.4 million displaced within the country.

I can’t even bow my head to the fact that half of the UK’s population is displaced.

About 10% of those children are refugees in Europe.

And she points out that while children make up a third of the population, they make up half of the world’s refugees.

She added: It is worth noting that the majority of people seeking refuge are displaced within their region, and countries such as Lebanon and Turkey have the largest numbers of refugees per capita.

This number is likely to increase as people flee Aghanistan in search of safety from the Taliban.

She urged city councilors to consider how vulnerable young people are to trafficking, abuse and exploitation.

I hate words like rota and transfer scheme, the vulnerable young people we can and should help.

Legislators from all parties agreed that there could be financial hardships, but it was the right thing to do.

Funding is provided at a rate of 143 per child per night, but councilors have been told that this does not cover the full cost.

The young people who will live in Falkirk under this plan will be valuable contributors to our community and will bring with them unique characteristics that will benefit our economy, Lacey said.

More related articles

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.dailyrecord.co.uk/news/scottish-news/asylum-seeking-children-falkirk-home-25417949 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos