US government to buy $ 1 billion more of COVID-19 pill from Merck





An COVID-19 treatment pill called molnupiravir in development by Merck & Co Inc and Ridgeback Biotherapeutics LP, can be seen in this undated photo released by Merck & Co Inc and obtained by Reuters on May 17, 2021. Merck & Co Inc / Handout via REUTERS

Nov. 9 (Reuters) – The U.S. government will purchase an additional $ 1 billion worth of the COVID-19 pill manufactured by Merck & Co Inc (MRK.N) and its partner Ridgeback Biotherapeutics, the companies said on Tuesday.

The government agreed in June to buy 1.7 million courses of molnupiravir for $ 1.2 billion and is now exercising options to purchase 1.4 million more.

This brings the total of secure courses to $ 3.1 million and $ 2.2 billion. Merck said the government has the right to purchase an additional 2 million courses under the contract. Read more

The drug has been closely watched since data from last month showed that when given early in the disease, it could halve the chances of dying or being hospitalized for those most at risk of developing. severe COVID-19. Read more

“Molnupiravir, if approved, will be among the vaccines and drugs available to fight COVID-19 as part of our collective efforts to end this pandemic,” said Frank Clyburn, President of the Human Health Division from Merck.

President Joe Biden said on Friday that the United States had also obtained millions of doses of rival antiviral drug from Pfizer Inc (PFE.N), which reduced the risk of hospitalization or death for at-risk adults by 89%. serious illness.

Pfizer’s negotiations were for a deal similar to that with Merck – 1.7 million initial treatments with an additional option for 3.3 million, a senior U.S. health official said on Tuesday, confirming a New York Times report.

Pfizer CEO Alfred Bourla said on Friday the company plans to sell its treatment at about the same price as Merck for high-income countries, or around $ 700 for a treatment. Read more

Merck plans to produce 10 million treatments by the end of this year, of which at least 20 million are expected to be manufactured in 2022.

Reporting by Manas Mishra and Leroy Leo in Bengaluru; Additional reporting by Jeff Mason in Washington; Editing by Anil D’Silva, Arun Koyyur and Sriraj Kalluvila

Our Standards: Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

