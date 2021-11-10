Bray Wyatt working on a Hollywood movie for his first project after leaving WWE





We finally know what he got from the pipeline (Photo: WWE)

Bray Wyatt hasn’t been seen by WWE fans since April, but now his collaborator and friend Jason Baker has starred in his next project.

The Wyatt Family leader and former world champion who has delighted fans with his character work for years as The Fiend and his child celebrity alter ego is taking his skills to Hollywood with a feature film in the post-release pipeline. July in the company.

Jason, owner of Callosum Studios and special makeup effects artist, spoke exclusively to Metro.co.uk. The movie started at the end of this month.

After releasing the horror short ‘Welcome To Red Room’ last week, Baker became acquainted with Bray (real name Windham Rotunda) while working with the WWE. Bray started with the WrestleMania 30’s Triple H crown design and eventually led to the Firefly Fun House.

He said that the film, which has not yet been officially announced, is scheduled to begin filming at the end of this month, with the title and plot of the film being kept private.

Filming is in Tennessee for the next two weeks, he said. It’s a feature film and its really new and different. Id probably the best way to explain it is that Ichi Killer meets Xanadu.

People chatted when Jason and Wyndham shared a picture of the two at the Warner Bros. movie grounds last month, and now he’s more detailed about what happened.

We had a few meetings there, and things happened, things went on and he added that we are now shooting this feature film with him at the end of the month.

But fans still shouldn’t hold their breath for the return of Fiend or Bray Wyatt. As Jason explained, Windham is going in a completely different direction on the project.

It’s completely new, he teased, without using anything that’s going in a completely different direction. It should be fun. Hope horror fans and Windham fans will love it!

See More: US TV News

The news check came after Fightful Select reported he was getting an offer from Hollywood, and now we know what’s in the pipeline.

In addition to collaborating with Windham, Jason has been busy with other projects, including working with Blumhouse on the upcoming film The Black Phone and Welcome to Red Room.

We cut someone off with a chainsaw, shave their backs, and dig out the eyeballs with a pencil, about the latter he said:

Just filmed in our studio. We paid everyone for pizza and had that old mindset. I wasn’t stressed. There was no such thing.

Follow Jason Baker on Twitter for more information on his work and watch the creepy horror short Welcome To Red Room here.

