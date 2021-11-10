The US military has always struggled with vaccine reluctance





The army has issued an ultimatum to its soldiers. Get vaccinated or face separation.

The soldiers were skeptical. The majority of people who received the multiple injection vaccine reported side effects and the military’s lack of information led to misinformation.

While the situation resembles what the military is currently facing as it issues warrants for the COVID-19 vaccine, the issue was with the anthrax vaccine commissioned in 1998.

Faced with the choice to be vaccinated or to leave, some soldiers chose the first. The Air Force, in particular, has probably seen around 16% of its Guards and Reserve forces leave, be transferred to avoid the vaccine or change their status to non-active in two years, according to a 2002 GAO report. .

Inhaled anthrax was a concern for those heading to the Middle East, as the Defense Department viewed it as a possible biological weapon that could be used on the battlefield, according to the report.

But despite concerns, the vaccine rollout was flawed, with supply issues and side effects leading to delays in the vaccination program. Legal issues have also plagued the Department of Defense after six servicemen sued the Secretary of Defense, Secretary of Health and Human Services and FDA commissioner, claiming that although the vaccine was approved by the FDA, it has not been approved to prevent inhaled anthrax. This ultimately led to the vaccine’s mandate reverting to an informed consent model, which made it voluntary.

Between 1998 and 2004, around 500 servicemen were separated because of their refusal to be vaccinated, said Trupti Brahmbhatt, senior policy researcher at RAND Corporation.

While the anthrax vaccine is only required by a small number of troops, legal battles, misinformation and the exodus from the military due to the anthrax vaccine’s mandate have influenced the military deployment of the requirement of the COVID-19 vaccine, Brahmbhatt said.

Anthrax Changes

The reluctance of the military to receive the anthrax vaccine has left scars that now affect the mandate of the COVID-19 vaccine. The military could not require troops to receive a vaccine subject to emergency use authorization, which means the Pentagon waited for the FDA to approve one of the COVID-19 vaccines before issuing the warrant. . The Pfizer BioNTech was the first, and still the only, COVID-19 vaccine to receive full FDA approval.

But departments have each taken their own approach to the mandate, which stems from the impact of the anthrax vaccine rollout.

Here’s the problem with the overall service outlook, Brahmbhatt said. The services act like this vaccine, and vaccine problems are specific to the service. And so the services make their own decisions, like now, with [the] Covid vaccine. The services decided to have different deadlines to fully immunize the force. In addition, services publish their own guidelines on what will happen to service members who refuse to be immunized.

The Navy and Marine Corps, for example, have both set November 28 as the deadline for active duty members to be fully immunized and December 28 for reservists.

The Navy has been clear on its guidelines, Brahmbhatt said, and has also done well in showing service leaders to get the vaccine to help encourage vaccination. Incentives, such as being able to get off a ship during stopovers if you are vaccinated, have also helped to increase vaccination rates.

Brahmbhatt points to misinformation about COVID and anthrax as the reason there is resistance to the COVID-19 vaccine, similar to what happened with the anthrax vaccine.

With anthrax, the lack of information from executives caused service members to research the information on their own, encounter misinformation online, or learn information from each other. Misinformation has also affected the COVID-19 vaccine, both in the military and among the general public.

It is always more difficult to counter disinformation and disinformation, she said.

People remember the story too, and the government has experimented with its military in the past. That, combined with the speed at which the COVID-19 vaccine has been developed, has made people hesitant, she said.

Anthrax issues have also caused people to question the military’s intent with the COVID-19 vaccine.

Likewise, the government remembers its history. The loss of service members from vaccine refusal during the anthrax years affected readiness.

So the mass exodus of people is really something the military is worried about, Brahmbhatt said. Retention is something [the] military concerns.

While Brahmbhatt understands why Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin left the warrants to each department, she argues that a single, cohesive policy would have been more effective. Services can hurt each other, she said.

For example, the Air Force has a policy that allows people who retire to stay until retirement without getting vaccinated, Brahmbhatt noted. This may cause the virus to spread within the Air Force, but it could also cause other servicemen in other branches to wonder why they need to be vaccinated within a different timeframe.

So we are all together for the preparation, for the medical preparation, said Brahmbhatt. Everyone should be on an equal footing, everyone should be prepared equally. So I think just one unvaccinated person bringing this COVID into the unit can impact the readiness of that unit and that mission. So we really need to get everyone vaccinated. Just everyone is vaccinated, then take precautions.

Mandates lead to hesitation

Compulsory vaccination is not new to the armed forces. During enrollment and deployment, there are various vaccines that a person must receive. Every year, sailors on active duty must get their flu shots, which they do with little fanfare, Brahmbhatt said.

While vaccination mandates are not new to the Navy, neither is the reluctance to vaccinate.

The vaccination dates back to the Navy’s early years, when the decision to vaccinate a crew fell on the ship’s captain, naval historian Andre Sobocinski told USNI News in an email.

In 1816, Oliver Hazard Perry ordered the surgeon of the USS Javas to vaccinate the crew against smallpox before the ship left for the Mediterranean, Sobocinski said.

It hasn’t always been foolproof, he said. For example, Dr. [Usher] Parsons noted that a number of sailors aboard the ship somehow escaped vaccination.

The smallpox vaccine would become the Navy’s first mandatory vaccine on December 1, 1848, Sobocinski said. Secretary of the Navy John Mason was responsible for requiring the vaccine for new recruits at the time of enlistment.

At recruiting stations, Navy doctors were required to record each recruit who had been vaccinated. They were also tasked with reporting on a quarterly basis both the number of recruits vaccinated and those who had previously had smallpox, the historian said.

The administration of smallpox vaccination continued through much of the 20th century, and the Navy not only vaccinated its Sailors and Marines, but often local populations overseas where the Navy deployed, did he declare.

Like anthrax, some military personnel are still vaccinated against smallpox, with the military helping to develop a new version of the vaccine, which received FDA approval in 2019, that would not leave the signature scar.

In 1911, the Navy required all sailors and Marines under the age of 45 to be vaccinated against typhoid, a vaccine that is still required for some deployments, Sobocinski said. Within five months of the tenure, 50,000 Marines and Sailors were vaccinated.

Despite the results of the vaccination in the case of typhoid, the decline in the average number of cases in 1911 from 19 per month to four after the first month in office continued.

A 2008 study in the Journal of Travel Medicine found that one in five troops surveyed were reluctant to be vaccinated for deployments, although 91% said they were essential for preparedness.

The Navy has so far shown high rates of compliance with the COVID-19 vaccine, with 99.3% of active duty sailors receiving the first dose as of November 3. The Navy has approved six permanent medical exemptions and has not released figures for religious exemptions.

The service has not granted religious exemptions in the past seven years, and Brahmbhatt does not see that changing. While a chaplain’s approval is subjective, especially for chaplains judging religions outside of their own, it must also be approved by management, which assesses how an unvaccinated person will affect the mission and cohesion of the unity, she said.

Vaccines are part of medical preparation, said Brahmbhatt, which is why they were mandated. A sick person can infect a unit and prevent it from accomplishing its mission.

Some vaccines have been received with almost universal support, Sobocinski said, such as the polio vaccine.

But in the case of the COVID-19 vaccine, it took the route of the anthrax vaccine. Figures on the number of Sailors and Marines who will leave the service due to the vaccination requirement have not been released by the Department of the Navy.

What is less clear is how the COVID-19 vaccination mandate will affect futures.

