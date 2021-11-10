COVID-19: One of Britain’s longest-suffering coronavirus patients faces conspiracy theorist in hospital | UK News





One of the UK’s longest-suffering COVID patients said he had confronted a conspiracy theorist while in the hospital for 10 months and had heard fake claims that the virus was a scam.

Andy Watts, 40, a cancer survivor, told Sky News in December of last year that she was afraid of dying from a serious illness from COVID-19.

The father of two spent eight months in intensive care, including five weeks in a coma that was induced when doctors considered turning off the ventilator after his condition worsened.

But after a remarkable recovery, he finally left Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Woolwich, southeast London, in October, after 300 days of hospitalization for treatment.

Image: Watts left Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Woolwich after 300 days.

Now, as the government urges people to get additional shots of the COVID vaccine to circumvent Christmas restrictions, Watts revealed that some visitors in his hospital ward believed the virus was a scam, despite his ordeal.

He said that one person visiting a non-COVID patient told him that the virus was “all a conspiracy.”

Watts told Sky News:

“At first, there were people who didn’t believe in vaccinations, and there were people who didn’t believe the corona was real.

“I just thought ‘anyway’ and plugged my headphones back in. I don’t want to interrupt that conversation.

“I didn’t want to get into an argument. It’s up to them what they want to believe.

“In the end, I thought, ‘Here’s the proof. What if you don’t want to believe it?'”

• Corona diagnosis was ‘worst nightmare’

Before testing positive for COVID-19 on Boxing Day last year, Watts spent 14 weeks with his wife, Haley, and two sons, Jack, 6, and Joshua, 3, at the start of the pandemic.

He was diagnosed with follicular lymphoma, a cancer that affects white blood cells, in October 2019 and was still receiving chemotherapy when he started shielding.

After remission in April 2020, Watts returned to being a black taxi driver late last year when he started losing weight just before Christmas and lost his appetite.

He said his wife encouraged him to get tested for COVID-19 and confirmed his “worst nightmare” when the results came back positive.

Image: Watts is photographed after returning home, where he is still recovering.

“I knew my body couldn’t cope with that because I didn’t have an immune system,” Watts said.

“I sat down on the stairs in disbelief. ‘What will happen?'”

After developing a high fever, Watts was admitted to the hospital at the end of December, just weeks before he received his first dose of coronavirus.

He said doctors “began to worry” after his oxygen levels dropped and scans revealed he had collapsed lungs.

“I was terrified of my wisdom,” Watts added.

“I was looking at this monitor and watching my oxygen ratio go down.”

Mr. Watts, from Bexley, southeast London, said he was initially reluctant to go to the intensive care unit because he feared he would not return.

But he quickly realized that “the worst can happen” if you don’t follow the doctor’s advice.

“I remember going up there for fear of my life,” said Watts.

“I thought, ‘This is it. I’ll never see my family again. I’ll never see my children again.’ I was really, really upset.”

• Doctor ‘ignores the odds’ while considering turning off the ventilator

Watts said his last memory was watching a soccer game on his cell phone before waking up from an induced coma for more than five weeks.

His wife Hayley told Sky News that her condition had deteriorated so much that she was called to a hospital meeting in February to discuss turning off the ventilator, but insisted she should “give more time.”

“It was terrible. He overcame all adversity.” said Mrs Watts.

“He was obviously very, very poor.”

After being hospitalized in December, Mrs. Watts, who had not seen her husband, was able to make a video call to her husband, who woke up from a coma in mid-February, and visited her husband in person at the end of March.

At the time, Mr. Watts was unable to speak because he was using a tracheostomy tube and a ventilator, and had to communicate with his wife using letters written on the chalkboard.

After hearing that doctors had considered turning off the ventilator, Watts said he felt “very emotional” and “very lucky” that he was still alive.

He was finally reunited with his two sons on his mother’s birthday on May 16th.

“I was so happy to see them. I never thought I would see them again,” he added.

Watts was able to stop using the ventilator in June, but weeks later another lung collapsed and had to be reconnected to the device.

He was discharged from the intensive care unit in August and spent two more months in the ward learning to speak, eat and walk again.

Image: Watts received applause from medical staff as she was discharged from hospital after 10 months.

• ‘I’ll never be so unhappy again, will I?’

When he was discharged from hospital on October 21, medical staff lined up to applaud Watts, a friend who created a GoFundMe page to support his family.

“I never thought that day would come,” he said.

“They have never seen anyone come out of the intensive care unit after eight months.

“There were times when I was lying on a ventilator in the intensive care unit and thinking, ‘How am I going to get out of this situation?’

“As a black taxi driver, I once did a London knowledge test. I thought it would be the toughest thing I’ve ever done,” he said.

“At that time I was battling cancer and I thought it was the hardest thing I’ve ever done.

“It’s nothing compared to this year. It was so hard.

“I’ll never be so miserable again, would I? I hope not.”

Watts, who is currently vaccinated against COVID-19, said he is still receiving oxygen therapy at night and physical therapy twice a week with daily exercise.

“It was a battle,” he said.

“The past two years have made me so much more grateful for life. You never know what’s around the corner.

“Don’t take your work for granted. Every day is special.”

