Brexit: SNP’s Attempts to Blame NHS Crisis and Labor Shortage for Britain’s EU Leaving Murdo Fraser MSP





Murdo Fraser says he’s leaving for work because of low salaries, a problem SNP can solve (Photo: Thierry Zoccolan/AFP via Getty Images)

Whether it’s retail, hospitality, or food production, we have a real problem with labor shortages.

Jobs across the UK hit a record high of just under 1.2 million in September, according to the Office for National Statistics. For those who oppose Brexit, the explanation is a brief explanation that continues until the end of the free movement of labor.

Sign up for the Opinion newsletter.

Industries such as hospitality that relied heavily on young migrant workers from other parts of the European Union are struggling because they no longer have access to that pool of workers.

But that explanation, while politically convenient for those who oppose Brexit, is overly simplistic. Last week I spoke with business leaders from the United States visiting Scotland to discuss the economic situation across the Atlantic.

The biggest problem there, they said, was the shortage of labor. This is an issue that affects not only the UK, but the developed world as a whole.

Exactly what is happening in the UK labor market remains a mystery to many economists. Last year, all predictions were that unemployment would surge due to the recovery from COVID-19, especially the end of vacation plans. Westminster’s opposition has argued that vacations should be extended out of fear that unemployment will skyrocket if vacations are suspended this summer.

To date, there is little evidence that this is happening, with unemployment at around 1.5 million people, but most forecasters suggest that the figure could be a little higher.

In this simplistic analysis, looking at 1.2 million jobs measured against 1.5 million unemployed, some might wonder why there should be a problem. But the reality is somewhat more complicated than that.

There are approximately 6 million EU citizens who have been granted settlement status in the UK, allowing them to work without restrictions. The majority of these are working age. Of these, Statistics UK estimates that around 3.5 million people currently live in the UK.

This means that around 2.5 million people are eligible to work here but are not currently living there. Perhaps because in many cases they are fired or lose their jobs and return to their home countries because of the corona virus.

Combined, the unemployed would put 4 million people against 1.2 million vacancies, which is expected to be enough to meet demand. However, those who are able to work may not have the necessary skill base for the vacancy, or the conditions available may simply be unattractive.

So, how do we solve the problem? First, certain sectors will continue to need access to labor in Europe or elsewhere in the world. A good example of this is in agriculture, where the seasonal agricultural worker system provides temporary migrants with 30,000 places to fulfill certain roles, such as picking fruits and vegetables. Plans like this must go on and play a role in other areas of the economy.

Second, we need to continue to focus on the re-education of those who have lost their jobs due to COVID-19, but who are unlikely to return, but who can find satisfactory and secure employment in other roles.

To give one example, we have lost jobs in the aviation sector and it is unlikely to recover from its previous strength for at least a few years. Could the people who worked there be retrained as HGVs or delivery drivers where there is a clear demand?

Third, the problem of low wages in sectors such as care and hospitality must be addressed. The minister’s announcement that the national living wage will rise to 9.50 an hour from April is the most welcome move, but traditionally, if careers in the low-wage sector are to be more attractive, we all pay more for services. Safety valves that import cheap labor from other countries will be less useful in the future than in the past.

None of this will stop those who are stubbornly opposing Brexit from turning all labor market issues into an end to the freedom movement. We saw this in the Scottish government recently, and in a blatant attempt to deflect criticism of the crisis sweeping the NHS, put record waits in accident and emergency departments, and people are advised not to call an ambulance unless the condition is life threatening. received.

SNP ministers argue that this has diminished for the care sector, where the elderly in hospitals are unable to access care packages due to a shortage of manpower and cannot move out to secure beds. So our NHS crisis lies entirely with Tory Brexit, not the fault of the SNP government’s mismanagement.

It is ridiculously cynical and an exercise in shifting blame. Qualified and experienced staff are leaving nursing homes today to work in retail or elsewhere due to the low salaries of nursing assistants, a problem that SNPs can solve.

Those with a more balanced view will recognize this is a complex issue as we are still trying to fully understand the long-term impact of COVID-19 and how it will affect our economy. Blaming everything on Brexit may be politically convenient for some, but the reality is very different.

