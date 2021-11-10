US Capitol Attack Committee issues subpoenas to 10 senior Trump officials | Attack on the US Capitol





The special House committee investigating the January 6 insurgency on the United States Capitol issued new subpoenas on Tuesday to 10 Trump administration officials, including former senior adviser Stephen Miller and attache. press Kayleigh McEnany, expanding their investigation into Donald Trump’s involvement in the circumstances surrounding the attack.

The subpoenas requiring documents and testimony focus directly on activities involving the White House and come a day after the select committee subpoenaed other senior Trump lieutenants who aimed to undermine the 2020 election results while working from the Willard Hotel in Washington.

House investigators on Tuesday targeted 10 senior Trump officials in the White House, including Miller, McEnany, former Vice President Mike Pences, National Security Advisor Keith Kellogg, and White House Chief of Staff at the time, John McEntee.

The select committee also subpoenaed former Oval Office operations coordinator Molly Michael, Trumps White House deputy chief of staff, Christopher Liddell, DoJ lead attorney Kenneth Klukowski, as well as key aides Cassidy Hutchinson. , Ben Williamson and Nicholas Luna.

Mississippi Democratic Congressman Bennie Thompson, who chairs the select committee, said in a statement he had authorized subpoenas to Trump officials to find out precisely what role the former president and his aides played. in efforts to stop the counting of electoral votes. .

Thompson added that the select committee also wanted all 10 Trump officials to help inform if anyone outside the White House was involved in the attempt to overturn the 2020 election results. We believe the witnesses have concerns. relevant information.

Extremist Trump supporters broke into the United States Capitol on January 6, ostensibly to try to prevent Congress from certifying Joe Bidens’ victory over Trump in the presidential election the previous November.

Most of the subpoenas appear to be aimed at uncovering details of how Trump pressured Pence to stop the certification of Joe Bidens’ election victory in the joint session of Congress on January 6, and if that was linked to the attack on the Capitol.

Trump had argued in a court record that the documents requested by the committee were covered by a legal doctrine known as executive privilege that protects the confidentiality of certain White House communications. He sought an injunction blocking the National Archives, a federal agency that holds its White House. files, to comply with committee document requests.

The committee said it needed the requested documents to understand the role Trump could have played in instigating the riot.

The select committee said investigators had subpoenaed Miller since he pressured state lawmakers to send in more voters lists in an attempt to bring Trump back to power, and a broader effort to spread lies about voter fraud that had been debunked by the Department of Justice and others who declared 2020 the safest election in U.S. history.

House investigators have subpoenaed McEnany and McEntee as they were both in close proximity to Trump on Jan.6 as he watched the attack unfold on television, the select committee said, and could shed some light on it. on Trump’s actions during the insurgency.

The subpoena of Kellogg, one of Pence’s main collaborators, came in part because he was allegedly a direct witness to a January 2021 meeting with Trump and White House attorney Pat Cipollone when the The former president told Pence not to certify Bidens’ victory.

Kellogg, the select committee said, was also present at the White House during the attack on Capitol Hill and would have direct information on the former president’s statements and his reaction to the insurgency.

The 10 Trump officials targeted in the latest round of subpoenas reflect a new strategy adopted by House investigators in recent weeks to target Trump’s direct orbit assistants, as well as their assistants in turn, who are less in able to claim executive privilege and the stone wall. investigation.

Then White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows could claim executive privilege, but if he had told Williamson, his main aide, what he knew about any Trump involvement in the events that unfolded. on January 6, Williamson would be more likely to have to provide this information to investigators.

Williamson did not respond to requests for comment from the Guardian on Tuesday.

Other collaborators have been subpoenaed for activities such as involvement on Trump’s behalf in spreading lies and pressuring election officials over unfounded election fraud and attending meetings aimed at overthrowing the victory of Bidens.

The select committee gave the 10 Trump officials until November 23 to comply with the requests for documents in the subpoena, with filing dates scheduled until December. On Tuesday, it was not immediately clear whether any of the officials would cooperate.

News of the new subpoenas came hours after a federal judge rejected a request for an injunction by Trump to temporarily prevent the National Archives from releasing documents dating to his administration.

Trump’s legal team had filed an emergency motion on Monday evening seeking the injunction to U.S. District Court Judge Tanya Chutkan, but it was denied.

Late Tuesday, Chutkan ruled that hundreds of pages of White House documents from the Trump administration could be turned over to the commission of inquiry.

