



It appears that the UK government is moving towards triggering Article 16 of the Northern Ireland Protocol. This provision allows both sides to take protective measures if the Protocol causes serious economic, social or environmental difficulties or trade diversions, but states that such measures are strictly necessary and should interfere with the functioning of the Protocol to the minimum extent possible. demand.

However, if you believe Sir Frost, the British government cannot resolve objections to this protocol with limited changes. Rather, London opposes the key function of the Protocol: the fact that Northern Ireland is subject to EU law under the terms for which it is intended to trade in goods.

Ronan McCrea is Professor of Constitutional and European Law at University College London.

If the UK intends to use Article 16 to limit the applicability of EU law to Northern Ireland, the EU will face important choices about how it will respond.

One option is to use Article 16(2), which allows the EU to take rebalancing actions. However, such measures must be strictly proportional. Moreover, it is not clear what kind of remediation action would be considered proportional to an attack on the core functionality of the protocol.

The EU may also use dispute resolution procedures under the EU-UK Withdrawal Agreement. This includes a potentially lengthy arbitration process leading to financial penalties and potential retaliatory action by the EU.

How effective this is is questionable. The UK may prefer to pay the fines imposed and retaliatory measures may not inflict enough economic pain on London to change their minds.

Some EU member states may want to get out of Brexit and will be wary of a strategy that will likely continue to occupy much of the EU’s time.

Moreover, for the long period of all these procedures, the EU will face a hole in the EU single market border along the Irish border. This would put enormous pressure on Dublin to impose a check on the border with the north to avoid question marks for Ireland’s single market overall membership.

So there is good reason for the EU to take a much more radical response. Throughout the Brexit negotiations, the EU has made it clear that it will not deal with the UK regarding future economic relations unless the Irish border issue is satisfactorily resolved.

The Johnson government, fearing the consequences of leaving the EU without a deal, agreed to the Northern Ireland Protocol, opening the door to the Trade and Cooperation Agreement (TCA), signed at the end of 2020. A single market for UK businesses.

The UK, where it currently has a TCA, is seeking to violate the Northern Ireland Protocol, hoping it will not tolerate the chaos that entails when the EU renounces the TCA.

This is a big gamble. Many states will not allow the UK to fool the EU by signing a treaty and immediately breaking it.

TCA Article 779 allows the EU or UK to terminate the entire contract up to 12 months in advance. Terminating the TCA will significantly increase trade barriers between the UK and the EU, causing severe economic pain for both sides. However, the cost to the UK will be much higher and the pressure on the UK government to make concessions as the end of the 12-month period approaches.

For Ireland, terminating the TCA could avoid a slow disintegration of the protocol and offer the best hopes of forcing the UK to comply with the deal signed in 2019. The government will face the risk of enforcing a very difficult economic border with North Korea or becoming a single market member of Ireland.

US law

The UK and the European Union may, in good faith, adjust the functioning of the Protocol so that it is less offensive to union members than its current incarnation. However, all protocols involve the application of EU law to Northern Ireland. Broad unionist support for such a deal is unlikely to outweigh nationalist support for elements of the Brexit negotiations that create greater distances between the Republic and North Korea.

In 2018, I was skeptical of the Irish and EU strategy to focus on avoiding physical infrastructure as the only form of Brexit mitigation worthwhile for Northern Ireland.

But with significant inter-Korean barriers to trade in services balanced by a protocol imposing barriers between the UK and Northern Ireland in terms of goods, a hard Brexit was a compromise deliberately signed by both sides.

With London moving away from compromise and no good options available, it can be concluded that Brussels is the best option to bluff the UK and threaten to end the TCA.

The Northern Ireland Protocol was launched in 2019 as the UK could not survive a no-deal Brexit. As London rejects key provisions of the protocol, the only way to save it may be to make it clear that it means enduring a no-deal outcome that Johnson was reluctant to accept two years ago.

