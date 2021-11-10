China hosts combat readiness patrol as US lawmakers visit Taiwan





BEIJING / TAIPEI, Nov. 9 (Reuters) – The Chinese military announced on Tuesday that it had conducted a combat readiness patrol towards the Taiwan Strait, after its defense ministry condemned a visit to Taiwan by a delegation from the US Congress arriving on a military plane.

The patrol targeted “seriously erroneous” words and actions by “affected countries” on the Taiwan issue and the activities of pro-independence forces in Taiwan, a Chinese military spokesperson said in a statement.

Tensions across the strait have increased in recent months, with Taiwan complaining for a year or more about repeated Chinese air force missions near the autonomous island that Beijing claims to be its own. Read more

Taiwan’s Defense Ministry said six Chinese military jets entered its southwest air defense zone on Tuesday, including four J-16 fighter jets and two surveillance jets.

Several Taiwanese media reported on Tuesday that unspecified members of the US House of Representatives and Senate had arrived in Taipei aboard a US military plane.

When asked about the visit, Taiwanese Prime Minister Su Tseng-chang told reporters on Wednesday that Taiwanese-US relations were “very important” and that he respected “mutual visits among friends.”

The government will make “appropriate arrangements” according to each other’s needs, he said, without giving further details.

The American Institute in Taiwan, the de facto U.S. embassy in the absence of formal diplomatic relations, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

China’s Defense Ministry said in a statement that members of the US Congress had arrived in Taiwan by military plane.

“We strongly oppose it and strongly condemn it,” he said.

A spokeswoman for the Chinese Taiwan Affairs Bureau also condemned the visit, but downplayed the idea that war is imminent.

“We urge everyone not to believe or spread rumors,” spokeswoman Zhu Fenglian said Wednesday during a regular press briefing.

In Washington, the Pentagon said it was not uncommon for congressional delegations to be carried in military planes.

Pentagon spokesman John Kirby did not provide details of who was on the flight, but said it was Congress’ second trip to Taiwan this year.

“It’s not unusual,” Kirby said.

China has not ruled out the use of force to bring Taiwan under its control, despite the island’s claim that it is an independent country that will defend its freedom and democracy.

In June, the Chinese Defense Ministry denounced a brief weekend visit by three US senators to Taiwan aboard a US military plane, calling it an irresponsible and dangerous “vile political provocation”. Read more

Reporting by Meg Shen in Hong Kong, Ryan Woo and Yew Lun Tian in Beijing, Yimou Lee in Taipei, David Brunnstrom and Idrees Ali in Washington; Written by Tony Munroe; Editing by Andrew Heavens, Alex Richardson, Nick Macfie, Jonathan Oatis and Gerry Doyle

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

