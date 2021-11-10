JP Morgan strengthened UK stocks for the first time since the Brexit vote.





A woman walks past the international headquarters of JPorgan Chase & Co on Park Avenue in New York.

Andrew Burton | Reuters

LONDON JPMorgan has uprated UK stocks to “overweight”, ending years of caution in the UK stock market, which the bank said is now trading at “record discounts”.

The Wall Street mogul has long been cautious about UK equities since the 2016 Brexit referendum, transitioning to “neutral” status in July 2020 after a particularly dreadful order and coronavirus pandemic on UK equities.

However, JP Morgan overweight on Monday in a European and global context as UK stocks have outperformed to a greater extent against their transatlantic and European peers over the past 12 months.

After the Brexit referendum, UK equities are cumulatively behind the US by 50% and the eurozone by 24%, Mislav Matejka, head of global and European equity strategy at JPMorgan, highlighted in a research note.

According to JPMorgan’s aggregated data, the UK is starting a “record discount” compared to the rest of the world on both price-revenue and book-for-price basis. The former helps determine the market value of a company’s stock in relation to its financial results, while the latter relates to the book value of a company’s equity capital.

The discount is maintained even if you exclude value segments that typically trade at a discount to their financial fundamentals.

“In the UK we have long favored FTSE 250 vs FTSE 100, fordomestic vs exporters. Now I think the FTSE 100 can do better,” said Matejka.

The Matejka team is financing the upgrade by reducing exposure to Japan, and has selected 25 UK stocks to best utilize the chase deal. These include famous names such as BP, Barclays, Jupiter Fund Management, and Vodafone.

bifurcation

JPMorgan’s new overweight position in the UK follows the long-standing view of European equity analysts at UK rival Barclays, which overweight large-cap FTSE 100 with a heavy export weight but underweight the larger domestic FTSE 250.

This declining belief in domestic small caps was echoed by Credit Suisse on Tuesday. Credit Suisse lowered UK small caps to underweight and lifted US peers to overweight.

Credit Suisse strategists said: “UK small cap stocks are much more cyclical and domestic than large cap stocks, but UK small caps have shown little response to the UK Purchasing Managers Index (PMI) decline. In the research note, UK small cap stocks are currently priced at PMI 62 from 57, added that there is.

“The UK faces a number of supply-side challenges due to its more hawkish central bank, which could put downward pressure on its GDP outlook for next year compared to other regions.”

Credit Suisse has often underperformed UK small caps when the pound fell, and appears to be discounting a drop in credit spreads that strategists now see as “diminutive”.

“Despite these risks, small-cap stocks continue to trade at a very large valuation premium compared to large-cap stocks in the past,” he added.

Standard Chartered’s chief investment officer Steve Bryce told CNBC last week that the bank’s biggest concern for the UK stock market is whether the Bank of England will “overreact” to consistently high inflation, which it currently expects to reach as high as 5%. said.

Last week, the central bank suspended an expected rate hike and decided to wait and evaluate labor market data after the UK vacation plans are over. However, the market generally expects an imminent raise.

“Obviously there are supply bottlenecks globally, but they are also being alleviated by Brexit in the UK, so it’s not our preferred market from a stock market standpoint,” Brice said.

“Anyway, if you look around the world today, it’s the least favored market because of these policy risks.”

